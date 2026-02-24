Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: When the groom’s mother revealed what she’s looking for in her bahu

The day that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans have eagerly been waiting for, since the last 8 years, is finally here. One of the most adored and talked about celebrity couples of the country, Vijay and Rashmika are all set to tie the nuptial knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Celebrations are off to a great start, glimpses of which have been shared online by the soon-to-be bride and groom. Well, as we wait with bated breath to witness Rashmika and Vijay as bride and groom on their special day, let’s take a trip down memory lane when the latter’s mother revealed what qualities her future daughter-in-law should possess.

Back in 2018, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda came together onscreen for the very first time for the film Geetha Govindam . The film won hearts, with the lead pair’s fresh adorable chemistry being a major highlight. It was also when dating rumours first began. Well, during the success meet of the film, Vijay’s parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi were asked what they want their future bahu to be like. Answering the question, Vijay’s mother Madhavi had shared, “Babu ni manchi ga chuskone kodalu vaste chalu (I only want a daughter-in-law who takes good care of my son). She should love him unconditionally, that’s all. Since he is in the industry, she should be understanding.”

Agreeing with his wife, Vijay’s father Govardhan Rao had shared, “I just want him to marry the person he loves. I have no objections or expectations. I don’t have any preferences regarding caste or religion. I would be happy if he married an Indian, particularly a South Indian.” Interestingly, in another interview, Vijay had claimed that arranged marriage isn’t for him. The actor had further stated that he wants to have a love marriage, but on one condition — his parents should love the girl. We are guessing Rashmika checked all the boxes!

Vijay and Rashmika have kept their love life private since the very beginning. But they adore their fans, which is why the happy couple decided to make their well-wishers a part of their special day. Confirming the wedding and announcing the special name that they have given their union, Vijay and Rashmika recently shared: “Our dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us “VIROSH”. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - “The Wedding of VIROSH”. ❤️ Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always ❤️. Biggest hugs and full love! 🤗❤️.”

Post the intimate wedding, Vijay and Rashmika are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad. We wish the two all the love!