As Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna prepare for Haldi, revisiting the time Janhvi-Sara called the groom ‘cheese’

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently enjoying one of the most exciting weeks of their lives in Udaipur as they prepare to tie the knot. Ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in two ceremonies honouring the bride and groom’s roots, the couple and their guests enjoyed a game of cricket, calling it Virosh Premier League. They also hosted a Sangeet ceremony last night, where Vijay’s friends took the stage by storm with their performances and his mother gifted bahu Rashmika heirloom bangles. A few minutes ago, Rashmika and Vijay took to their official social media handles to share sneak peeks from their Haldi ceremony. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna enjoy their Haldi

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Haldi ceremony

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially announced their union, calling it ‘The Wedding of Virosh’, the couple have been dropping glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities on social media for fans. Today, they gave us a peek into their Haldi function. The decor included yellow and pink flowers, paper flowers which said ‘Vijay’ and ‘Rushie’, a stage set with rose petals and two chairs in the middle for the bride and groom, and a poster featuring a cartoon of Rashmika’s Cocker Spaniel Aura and Vijay’s Husky Storm riding in a car together with sunglasses on. Could it be any cuter? Well, as Vijay and Rashmika prepare for Haldi, let’s take a trip down memory lane, to a time when Bollywood beauties couldn’t stop crushing on the groom-to-be.

Back in 2022, during an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the coffee couch together. A major highlight of this episode was when KJo asked Sara to name a boy she wants to date. The actor began by saying ‘no’, but soon gave in and said, “Vijay Deverakonda. Oh my god you guys have made me do it. I promised myself I wouldn’t do it on this show.” When Karan pointed out that he has seen Janhvi with Vijay, a shocked Sara turned and asked her, “Are you with Vijay Deverakonda?” Janhvi said no and Sara went on to reveal that the two girls have discussed this topic many times before. Later Sara and Janhvi named Vijay ‘cheese’ and the latter stated, “We can't be after the same slice of cheese as you said.”