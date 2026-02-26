Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda honour bride’s roots, get married in Kodava ceremony; deets inside

This morning, reportedly at 11:30 am, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began a new chapter in their happily ever after. After keeping their relationship a secret for over 7 years, the star couple got married at ITC Mementos, Udaipur by traditional Telugu Hindu rituals . This wedding ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s heritage. According to buzz, the couple got emotional during the ceremony, and were teary-eyed while exchanging garlands. Well, the newlyweds are now tying the knot in a traditional Kodava wedding ceremony in order to honour the bride’s roots. A source told HT City: “Staying true to Kodava wedding traditions, guests are likely to be served buttermilk during the ceremonies, followed by filter coffee after the wedding adding an authentic and comforting local touch to the celebrations.”

Post their first wedding ceremony in the morning, fans and media expected the newlyweds to step out from the wedding venue and pose for the paparazzi. While that did not happen, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s respective teams did distribute sweet boxes to the paps stationed outside, confirming that the actors are now married. On the Kaju Katli was a photo of National Crush Rashmika. Post the first ceremony, a specially curated lunch featuring delicacies from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was served to the guests. The guest list included Animal and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actor and filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, and actor Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Talking about the second wedding ceremony, a source told News 18, “Their second wedding ceremony, which will celebrate Rashmika’s roots, is slated to be held between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. It is only after this that they will meet the paparazzi and pose for them as newlyweds. The pictures from the first ceremony will be posted by Vijay and Rashmika in about an hour’s time.” Post the wedding today, newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay are expected to head back to Hyderabad for a grand reception.

Earlier this month, an invite to the wedding reception went viral online. It read: “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter — celebrating and creating memories around our union — it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

We wish the newlyweds all the happiness!