Rashmika Mandanna opens up on work-life balance amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand: ‘I overwork, don’t do it’

For the last few weeks, actor Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news for her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda and her recently released film Thamma . But now the beauty is busy gearing up for her next movie, The Girlfriend . Recently, producer Sreenivasa Kumar praised Rashmika’s work ethic, claiming that she never imposed any work-hour restrictions. This statement came amid the controversial debate about work timings which rose after Deepika Padukone’s alleged 8-hour shift demand for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Well, Rashmika has now shared her thoughts on work-life balance, explaining the importance of not ‘overworking’.

Some time back Rashmika Mandanna mentioned that it has been months since she got a full 8-hour sleep. Referring to the same, when asked about work-life balance, Rashmika told Gulte, “I think us glorifying the fact that we overwork is not good. I overwork, and I'm telling you, it's highly not suggestible. Don't do it. It's not sustainable. Don't do it. Do what is comfortable for you, do what is right for you. Get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also because trust me that's going to save you in the later ages. As in, I have seen a lot of these conversations recently where people are like ‘okay, you know, work timing’ and all of that. I've done it both. And I'm telling you, this is not worth it. As in, of course, it's a responsibility that you have. I tend to overwork myself because I take on so much more than a normal human being can and should. But I'm also not someone who will tell my teams that I can't do something for them. If I know that they are struggling and they're like ‘no we have this location only till now and we have to shoot so much in this time’ and all of that, I understand and I'll give in.”

When director Rahul Ravindran said ‘It's almost everyday in cinema’, Rashmika agreed and explained, “Yeah, that's almost every day in cinema. And that's the love and respect I have for my teams. But if I could choose for myself, I would say ‘please don't make us actors do that, because there's a lot that's going on’. Not even actors. Directors, lightmen, music, everyone, just have, like you know how office time is 9 to 6 or 9 to 5 or 9 to 4, let us have that. Because there's still a family life that I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, I still want to work out so, you know, later on I'm not regretting that I wish I was, you know, healthy and fit and working out when I was younger. I'm still thinking about my future. But right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much on myself.”

What are your thoughts on the ongoing shift debate in the film industry?