Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija reveals what Khushi Kapoor told her on Nadaaniyan set: ‘I hope people start taking me…’

2025 has been an eventful year for content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid amongst fans. The year began with controversy after she joined Samay Raina on his show India's Got Latent as a judge. Apoorva then made her acting debut with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s film Nadaaniyan before participating in Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors. While some of the statements made in India's Got Latent got Apoorva into trouble, her performance in Nadaaniyan was loved by all. In fact, many even compared her to lead star Khushi. Apoorva has now revealed her experience of working with Khushi and Ibrahim. Team Nadaaniyan

Talking to Indian Express about her onscreen BFF Khushi Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija shared, “Khushi is one of the sweetest people I have met. She has an insane work ethic. Even when we were speaking on the sets of Nadaaniyaan, she was like, ‘I hope people start taking me seriously after this film.’ There are people who really want something; she is one of those people, and I am sure there are great things coming up for her. She deserves it; she works hard for it. We used to shoot for 14-16 hours, and she used to still go to the gym; that’s commendable. What I picked up from her was work ethic.” Apoorva further revealed that she and Ibrahim Ali Khan hang out often.

After the film’s release, Ibrahim and Khushi were trolled brutally, with many netizens claiming that Apoorva did a better job than the star kid. Speaking about the same, Rebel Kid explained that this is a bias and shared how people tend to be harsh with ‘nepo babies’ in general. In Apoorva’s opinion, Khushi did a great job in the film.

After Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim is all set to return to our screens with his next film Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Khushi, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.