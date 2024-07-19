Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon set to premiere at TIFF: I’m thrilled

Reema Kagti’s film Superboys of Malegaon is set to premiere at the Toronto Indian Film Festival (TIFF) in September, and she expresses her joy, stating, “I couldn’t be happier.” Talking about the inspiration behind the film, she shares, “Nasir Shaikh is an inspirational man. His story drew me into the project. I hope once the film opens to the audience, they are also as inspired as I was by this man.” Reema Kagti directed Superboys Of Malegaon

Kagti believes that international festivals like TIFF play a crucial role in promoting smaller films. “Such international film festivals contribute to the exposure of small films with unique cultural narratives,” she explains adding, “Being platformed at a major international festival brings attention to the film, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Also Read: Reema Kagti says Jee Le Zaraa will have ‘the same cast’, hints Priyanka Chopra has not quit the film

Malegaon, a small town in Nasik, Maharashtra, hosts its own film industry known as Mollywood or Malliwood, largely propelled by Nasir Sheikh. He gained prominence for his spoof film Malegaon Ka Sholay, which became synonymous with Mollywood. Kagti recounts the challenges faced during filming, noting, “Bad weather and some difficult locations were challenging, but I think the amount of fun I had making the film more than made up for that.”

The director credits the film’s success to her team and Nasir Sheikh. She says: “I am thrilled that the film has been selected in TIFF. I’m grateful that Nasir trusted us with his life rights. I also had absolute support from the cast, my crew, Zoya, Ritesh and Farhan. I really want to deliver a film that makes everyone proud.”