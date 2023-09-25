Regional films help me get quality work in Hindi industry, says Rent actor Shivani Sharma

Coming from Palamu, Jharkhand, actor Shivani Sharma faced extreme resistance back home when she decided to join the industry. Five years after, her family is proud of her decision, and they set her example to others.

Shivani Sharma has multiple projects lined-up for release(Instagram)

“I have lived largely in Ranchi with my sister but when I made up my mind no one supported me. Instead, they stopped talking to me for a long time. Years after, when I was felicitated in my home state by the chief minister and the governor, it was then they were the happiest lot. It gave me the confidence that I am moving in the right direction,” says the Rent Not for Sale (2023) actor.

Sharma has done multiple projects including Arthat: The Death Is Ultimate Truth that was shot in Lucknow. “I shot for the web series at an old haveli on the city outskirts. I am paired opposite Ravi Pandey seen in Bhaukal (2020). I am eagerly waiting for the release of Saazish the Conspiracy which stars Mugdha Ghose, Milind Gunaji, Mushtaq Khan and Raza Murad. I play a cop in the series.”

Her debut film was a Southern-language project, and she is happily dabbling in regional industry. “Working in regional films helped me get quality work in Hindi industry. After Rent, that released earlier this year, I did item song in an upcoming multi-lingual film Ananya that has superstar Suman in the lead. I featured in a Punjabi song God Knows with singer Taran Sandhu and have wrapped another regional film Pistol with Karanveer Khullar and Love Gill. I have also completed a web-film Surili which will be out soon,” says Sharma.

Being on firm ground, Sharma now wants to work towards a better future. “I was pursuing engineering, but mid-way joined the glamour field after winning a beauty pageant in Mumbai. Now, I am focusing on bigger projects that will give me better exposure. I have already shot three music videos as well, so work is treating me well,” she concludes.

