HT Tourism Conclave: Jharkhand a preferred stop for religious tourism, says official

Spiritualism has always been India’s strength and Jharkhand has a lot to offer to tourists in terms of spirituality as there are different kinds of religious places in the state, said tourism development corporation general manager Alok Prasad. Tourism development corporation general manager Alok Prasad said Jharkhand is gradually becoming a preferred travel destination due to its unique topography (HT Photo)

Prasad who was speaking during a seminar on ‘Fuelling Innovation in Jharkhand Tourism’ — as a part of the Hindustan Times Tourism Conclave — also discussed the safety aspect for inbound tourists saying that they now “feel safe”while visiting the state and it is gradually becoming a “preferred travel destination due to its unique topography”.

“The tourists feel safe visiting the state and there are no hindrances. Jharkhand is gradually becoming a preferred travel destination due to its unique topography... and for religious tourism”.

“Under the Centre’s Prasad (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme in the state, religious tourism has prospered. There are different kinds of religious places in Jharkhand... for Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism. For Jainism, it (the state) is considered one of the most important places not just in India but the world. Religious tourists are the most popular kind of tourists in Jharkhand,” he said.

Talking about the state’s potential in terms of spirituality, he said,“Spiritualism has always been India’s strength since the ancient times. If we talk about Jharkhand, the state has a lot to offer to the people who come in search of spiritualism.There are many spiritual places where devotees from all over the country visit such as Baidyanath Dham Temple.”

Additionally Prasad said Jharkhand also has “rich potential” for “adventure tourism”. “The state has a rich potential for adventure tourism such as trekking and camping,” he added further

Replying to a query if there was a lack of road and infrastructure in the state, Prasad said: “Roads are much better in Jharkhand in comparison with other states, and connectivity in terms of trains and airways is also good.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON