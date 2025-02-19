Rihanna says she is ‘thankful’ after boyfriend A$AP Rocky's not-guilty verdict in felony assault trial

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna wasted no time expressing her relief on social media following the not-guilty verdict in rapper A$AP Rocky’s felony assault trial. Shortly after the decision was announced, she took to her Instagram Story, sharing a message of gratitude. “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” she wrote along with a prayer emoji. A$AP Rocky dove from the defence table into the arms of Rihanna Tuesday as a clerk read the not-guilty verdict at his trial on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The singer had been a constant presence in the courtroom throughout the three-week trial, even bringing their two young sons on one occasion to support Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. When the verdict was read, Rocky immediately rushed to Rihanna, embracing her tightly as she closed her eyes, visibly emotional.

Rocky had been facing two felony charges for allegedly firing a gun at a former friend in 2021, a conviction that could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 24 years. As the jurors exited, he expressed his gratitude, telling them, “Thank y’all for saving my life.”

Outside the courthouse, Rihanna stood by his side as he addressed reporters, acknowledging the intense toll of the past four years. “We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying?” he said, before again thanking the jury. “This whole experience has been crazy, but I’m thankful, nonetheless. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God.”

The verdict came at the height of Rocky’s fame, if not the pinnacle of his music career. The three-time Grammy nominee has a banner year in the works, and can now look to it without the threat of prison hanging over him. He is scheduled to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in March; he is one of the celebrity co-chairs of fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, in May; and he stars with Denzel Washington in director Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest, set for release in early summer.