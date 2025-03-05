RIP clickbaits! Sonu Nigam-AR Rahman put rift rumours to rest at Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards 2025

Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman at Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards held in Mumbai on March 3(Photos: Raju Shinde/HT and Satish Bate/HT)

Of late, a lot of clickbait headlines have been floating on the internet that see Sonu Nigam call AR Rahman 'not a great singer' and a 'non-friendly and detached person'. While speculation about a rift between the musicians has been doing the rounds, the rumours were put to rest at Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards held in Mumbai, where the love and respect they have for each other was palpable.

Sonu presented the HT India's Most Stylish Award to the Academy Award-winning musician. While on stage, Rahman urged Sonu to hum a few lines, while the latter insisted Rahman sang first. Rahman rendered his latest composition Zinda Rahey from Chhaava, as Sonu followed it up with a soulful rendition of his classic Satrangi Re (Dil Se; 1998), a Rahman composition to celebrate his win.

The two were also seated next to each other throughout the evening, and were seen chatting and exchanging laughter.

Hindustan Times hosted the 15th edition of HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025 on March 3 in Mumbai, celebrating 100 years of HT along with fashion, flair and cinema over the years. It was a tribute to style icons, from timeless legends to modern trailblazers, as Hindustan Times completed 100 years as the voice of the nation. Apart from celebrating India’s Most Stylish icons, the evening also witnessed an exclusive fashion showcase by star designer Manish Malhotra. Featuring the legendary Mumtaz, the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the stunning Urmila Matondkar, and Gen Z style icon Khushi Kapoor, his show paid tribute to the timeless fashion of Indian cinema over the decades.

The event also also history being made when one of the most sizzling on-screen jodis of all time came together once again. We are talking about Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and the drop-dead gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who were esteemed guests at the award ceremony hosted by Hindustan Times. But what made the evening even more special was when they set the stage on fire with their timeless chemistry. Back in 1994, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty gave audiences one of the most loved chartbuster hits of all time— Chura Ke Dil Mera from their cult classic film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Helmed by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song was all the rage back then and continues to be iconic even today. Akshay and Shilpa’s sizzling chemistry was a major reason behind its popularity. Well, much to the delight of movie-buffs, the actors reunited onstage tonight to recreate the hook step which has a permanent place in our hearts even after all these years. They looked like a dream together!