HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025: A night of cinema, couture and centenary celebrations; everything to know
Hindustan Times celebrated films, fashion and flair today with HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025. Here’s everything that happened at the star-studded event
Tonight, Mumbai witnessed a spectacle of star power and sartorial brilliance as Hindustan Times hosted the 15th edition of HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025 — a dazzling tribute to fashion, flair and cinema. This milestone edition was extra special, commemorating 100 years of HT as the voice of the nation while celebrating icons who have redefined style across generations.
Dripping in Classic Ivory Glamour, the night unfolded in opulence, curated by none other than the OG Most Stylish, Manish Malhotra. The couturier extraordinaire set the stage ablaze with an exclusive fashion showcase, taking the audience on a breathtaking journey through the evolution of style in Indian cinema.
Manish Malhotra’s spectacular showcase
When it comes to the seamless fusion of films and fashion, who better than the first-ever costume designer turned couturier to bring the story alive? The maestro presented an unparalleled tribute to the iconic styles of Indian cinema, featuring four showstopping muses—the evergreen Mumtaz, the ever-dazzling Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the timeless Urmila Matondkar, and Gen-Z’s rising style star Khushi Kapoor. As they took the runway, the past, present, and future of fashion came alive in a dazzling symphony of style
Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's reunion
What became a major highlight of the evening was an unexpected reunion of one of the most sizzling onscreen jodis of all time— Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The two actors sent the audience roaring in delight as they recreated the hook step of their iconic chartbuster hit Chura Ke Dil Mera from their 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. It was truly a historic moment for movie-buffs, as the actors danced together after 30 long years on this track, twinning in white
Meet the icons who stole the show
The glamour continued as hosts Dia Mirza and Cyrus Sahukar welcomed HT’s Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle), Sonal Kalra, to honour this year’s most stylish trailblazers. As the spotlight shone on the winners, it was a celebration of those who define fashion — not just by what they wear, but by the confidence and charisma with which they carry it.
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — award presented by Rajeev Beotra
Artist Subodh Gupta — award presented by Bose Krishnamachari
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan — award presented by Kanika Kapoor and Nitin Thakur
Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar — award presented by Sameer Singh
Actor Abhishek Bachchan — award presented by Kabir Bedi
FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi — award presented by Sonu Nigam
Maestro of fashion, celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra — award presented by Samudra Bhattacharya
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra — award presented by Manushi Chhillar
Actor and producer Akshay Kumar — award presented by Pankaja and Vishwas
Music composer, producer and singer AR Rahman — award presented by Sonu Nigam
Actor Rekha — award presented by AR Rahman
As the curtains closed on this unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and iconic fashion, one question remains — who will make the coveted list next year? Let the style race begin!