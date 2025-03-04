HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025: A night of cinema, couture and centenary celebrations; everything to know

Tonight, Mumbai witnessed a spectacle of star power and sartorial brilliance as Hindustan Times hosted the 15th edition of HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025 — a dazzling tribute to fashion, flair and cinema. This milestone edition was extra special, commemorating 100 years of HT as the voice of the nation while celebrating icons who have redefined style across generations. Celebrities at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards

Dripping in Classic Ivory Glamour, the night unfolded in opulence, curated by none other than the OG Most Stylish, Manish Malhotra. The couturier extraordinaire set the stage ablaze with an exclusive fashion showcase, taking the audience on a breathtaking journey through the evolution of style in Indian cinema.

Manish Malhotra’s spectacular showcase

When it comes to the seamless fusion of films and fashion, who better than the first-ever costume designer turned couturier to bring the story alive? The maestro presented an unparalleled tribute to the iconic styles of Indian cinema, featuring four showstopping muses—the evergreen Mumtaz, the ever-dazzling Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the timeless Urmila Matondkar, and Gen-Z’s rising style star Khushi Kapoor. As they took the runway, the past, present, and future of fashion came alive in a dazzling symphony of style

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's reunion

What became a major highlight of the evening was an unexpected reunion of one of the most sizzling onscreen jodis of all time— Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The two actors sent the audience roaring in delight as they recreated the hook step of their iconic chartbuster hit Chura Ke Dil Mera from their 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. It was truly a historic moment for movie-buffs, as the actors danced together after 30 long years on this track, twinning in white

Meet the icons who stole the show

The glamour continued as hosts Dia Mirza and Cyrus Sahukar welcomed HT’s Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle), Sonal Kalra, to honour this year’s most stylish trailblazers. As the spotlight shone on the winners, it was a celebration of those who define fashion — not just by what they wear, but by the confidence and charisma with which they carry it.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — award presented by Rajeev Beotra

Artist Subodh Gupta — award presented by Bose Krishnamachari

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan — award presented by Kanika Kapoor and Nitin Thakur

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar — award presented by Sameer Singh

Actor Abhishek Bachchan — award presented by Kabir Bedi

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi — award presented by Sonu Nigam

Maestro of fashion, celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra — award presented by Samudra Bhattacharya

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra — award presented by Manushi Chhillar

Actor and producer Akshay Kumar — award presented by Pankaja and Vishwas

Music composer, producer and singer AR Rahman — award presented by Sonu Nigam

Actor Rekha — award presented by AR Rahman

As the curtains closed on this unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and iconic fashion, one question remains — who will make the coveted list next year? Let the style race begin!