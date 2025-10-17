Rishab Shetty reacts to people making reels on Daiva ritual after Kantara Chapter 1: It's hurting the sentiments…

“When you’re emotionally low, witnessing the Daiva ritual can hit harder — we call it avaahan, where you lose your external self. I understand that. But those mimicking it just to go viral… we’re upset with that mindset,” says the 42-year-old.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been breaking records since its release, earning praise for its portrayal of the bond between man and nature, and the Buta Kola ritual. The makers are upset about people imitating the ritual for Reels. In an exclusive interview with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle on the Right Angle, director and lead actor Rishab Shetty expressed his hurt over the trivialisation of something so sacred.

The makers of Kantara had to issue a statement on social media recently about the same, “We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings. Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community.”

Rishab further added, “Main Daiva ko maanta hoon, mere ghar ke hain voh, we worship them. I don’t want to be disrespectful. These reels are hurting the sentiments of people belonging to a region and it’s belief system. Yeh sab hota hai toh bura lagta hai. Main har baar request karta hoon logon ko.”

