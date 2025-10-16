Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Rishab Shetty's film inches closer to 500 crore mark despite dip

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Rishab Shetty's film has received positive reviews from several stars in the Indian film industry.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: First with Kantara-A Legend and now Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty is again ruling the hearts of the audience with his intense performance in the film. The film took a bumper opening and is having its dream run at the box office. However, even after the end of two weeks, the film has not been able to earn 500 crore at the domestic box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Rishab Shetty plays a tribal warrior in the film he also directed.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the film saw a great second weekend, earning 78.75 crore over the two days. However, on the second Monday, the film saw a sharp decline, collecting only 13.35 crore. On its second Wednesday, the film made 10.5 crore and now. On its second Thursday, it has dipped further, collecting only 7.77 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 484.17 crore. The film is now inching closer to the 500 crore mark at the domestic box office, while it has already surpassed that in worldwide collection.

The film has beaten Saiyaara, Coolie, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1 among other biggies to become the second-highest-grossing movie of the year. However, the film is still lagging behind Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, Chhaava, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film became a sensation upon release and 601.54 India net and 807.91 crore worldwide, thus becoming the highest-grosser of the year so far.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty. It serves as a prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set around the pre-colonial Karnataka, the film delves into the origins of Daiva worship (Bhuta Kola) and explores how divine forces protect nature and faith against human greed and power. Rishab plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land, while Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram appear in pivotal roles. The film has been widely praised for its visuals, cinematography, and deep cultural storytelling, with critics hailing Rishab’s performance.

Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Gopal Varma, Mahesh Babu, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among others, lauded the film for its craftsmanship and rooted depiction of Indian folklore.

