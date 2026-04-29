Rishita Kothari addresses on-set feud rumours with Parth Samthaan: Moments may happen, can't define the larger journey

Actor Rishita Kothari has finally addressed the swirling controversy surrounding an alleged on-set feud with her Seher Hone Ko Hai co-star Parth Samthaan, a dispute that escalated amid reports of a heated confrontation and online trolling.



Speaking on the ongoing issues and the shoot getting briefly stalled, she says, “Situations can be perceived differently from the outside than what it actually is. When a group of creative individuals come together for a project, there are bound to be moments of differences in perspective, discussion, or even emotional exchanges. On our set something similar happened. While small moments may happen, they never define the larger journey, which continues with mutual respect and focus.” Rishita Kothari

Addressing the chatter about a rift, she adds that “Sometimes things get blown out of proportion.” Rishita elaborates, “Every set has its moments of stress and creative differences, but I believe in maintaining respect. I would prefer not to fuel speculation. Some people have been dragging me and Mridul (Meena-actor/content creator) from day one, and when narratives are pushed repeatedly, it can feel amplified beyond reality. As far as Parth is concerned, we do not wish to say more as the narrative has already been set and don't want to add to the confusion.”



On learning to manage trolls, “But with time and experience, I have begun to understand the difference between noise and meaningful feedback. Not every opinion holds the same weight. I consciously choose to focus on constructive criticism that will help me grow.”



Reflecting on her quiet nature, she adds on the expectation for women to be more expressive to be understood, “Expectation of people, especially from women, to be more expressive in order to be understood or validated has been there always. But I believe the expression is very personal. Being quiet does not mean being unaware or indifferent; it simply means you choose to respond in your own way.”



On the work front, the actor is glad that her role is progressing as she intends, “Beyond everything else, I would want the audience to remember sincerity in my performance. If people connect with Seher (her character in the show), if they see a part of themselves in her journey, or if her strength stays with them even after an episode ends, that would be the most meaningful achievement for me.”