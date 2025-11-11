Rockstar turns 14: Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri wrestle before falling to the ground in cute BTS video; watch

Imtiaz Ali is one filmmaker who truly knows how to weave magic when it comes to onscreen romance. His illustrious filmography is proof of the same. But one masterpiece which stands out from the rest, as one of the most iconic love stories of all time, is Rockstar . 14 years ago, Imtiaz presented Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor to the audience in a never-seen-before avatar as Janardhan Jhakar aka Jordan. Even after over a decade of release, the way Jordan felt love, his music and RK’s chemistry with debutante Nargis Fakhri continue to find fans across generations. Well, on Rockstar’s 14th anniversary, Nargis decided to give fans a special surprise.

Nargis Fakhri, who began her acting journey as Heer with Rockstar, took a trip down memory lane as her debut film turned 14 today. She took to her official social media handle to share an unseen behind the scenes video starring her and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. From chilling on set to wrestling and falling to the ground between shots, the onscreen lovers bonded off camera as friends. With this video, we see a very different side of the two actors. In the caption below, Nargis shared, “Rockstar wasn’t just a film — it was a journey that changed me & my life completely. Heer was written as a character, but she breathed with my heartbeat. On screen i see pieces of me in her & in life i still carry pieces of her within me - Fourteen years later, I still feel her — in the silence between music and memory, in the spaces where love and pain once met.💫🌙 #Rockstar #Heer #jordan #14YearsOfRockstar #love #111111.”