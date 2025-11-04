Roja actor Madhoo Shah steps out with daughters in a rare public appearance at Vedant Birla-Tejal Kulkarni's wedding

Some celebrities exude effortless elegance, and Madhoo Shah is one of them. The veteran actor seems to have passed her inexplicable charm onto her daughters, Keia and Ameya. As the trio made a rare public appearance at Vedant Birla's wedding celebrations, the internet could not help but smile at them. Madhoo Shah with her daughters, Keia and Ameya

Known for keeping a relatively low profile, Keia and Ameya turned heads as they joined their mother for the star-studded affair. Madhoo, who seems to be defying time with her glow, opted for a glamorous look — a sequinned saree paired with a chic matching clutch. Her daughters complemented her perfectly, each donning sparkling sarees accessorised with mini Hermès Kelly bags.