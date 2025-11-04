Roja actor Madhoo Shah steps out with daughters in a rare public appearance at Vedant Birla-Tejal Kulkarni's wedding

Who is Madhoo Shah?
Madhoo, a beloved actor of the ’90s, often shares glimpses of her family life online. Not long ago, she delighted fans with a photo of herself and Keia dressed in elegant traditional attire. Madhoo also used to charm audiences as the host of Rangoli on DD National and has made guest appearances on several reality shows. The actor married businessman Anand Shah in 1999, and together they have built a close-knit family.
Everything about Vedant Birla's wedding
As for the event itself, the buzz around the Birla wedding was just as grand. Vedant Birla, son of industrialist Yash Birla and Avanti Birla, tied the knot with Tejal Kulkarni, daughter of Sanjeev and Supriya Kulkarni, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on November 2. The celebrations continued with a glittering reception at The St. Regis, Lower Parel, attended by a host of high-profile guests including Eknath Shinde, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor, and Aadar Jain with wife Alekha.