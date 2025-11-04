Edit Profile
    Roja actor Madhoo Shah steps out with daughters in a rare public appearance at Vedant Birla-Tejal Kulkarni's wedding

    Madhoo Shah made a rare public appearance with her daughters Keia and Ameya, and the trio’s coordinated sparkle stole the spotlight 

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 12:53 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Some celebrities exude effortless elegance, and Madhoo Shah is one of them. The veteran actor seems to have passed her inexplicable charm onto her daughters, Keia and Ameya. As the trio made a rare public appearance at Vedant Birla's wedding celebrations, the internet could not help but smile at them.

    Madhoo Shah with her daughters, Keia and Ameya
    Madhoo Shah with her daughters, Keia and Ameya

    Known for keeping a relatively low profile, Keia and Ameya turned heads as they joined their mother for the star-studded affair. Madhoo, who seems to be defying time with her glow, opted for a glamorous look — a sequinned saree paired with a chic matching clutch. Her daughters complemented her perfectly, each donning sparkling sarees accessorised with mini Hermès Kelly bags.

    Fans couldn’t contain their excitement seeing the beautiful family together. One user wrote, “Favourites in one frame ❤️🙌🔥,” while another gushed, “Maa toh aaj bhi betiyon se zyada khubsurat hai bhayee..” A third admirer summed it up perfectly with, “Beautiful trio.”

    Who is Madhoo Shah?

    Madhoo, a beloved actor of the ’90s, often shares glimpses of her family life online. Not long ago, she delighted fans with a photo of herself and Keia dressed in elegant traditional attire. Madhoo also used to charm audiences as the host of Rangoli on DD National and has made guest appearances on several reality shows. The actor married businessman Anand Shah in 1999, and together they have built a close-knit family.

    Everything about Vedant Birla's wedding

    As for the event itself, the buzz around the Birla wedding was just as grand. Vedant Birla, son of industrialist Yash Birla and Avanti Birla, tied the knot with Tejal Kulkarni, daughter of Sanjeev and Supriya Kulkarni, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on November 2. The celebrations continued with a glittering reception at The St. Regis, Lower Parel, attended by a host of high-profile guests including Eknath Shinde, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor, and Aadar Jain with wife Alekha.

