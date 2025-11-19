Roopal Tyagi ‘Over the moon’ after engagement, sets December 5 wedding date

Actor Roopal Tyagi is “over the moon” having found “an amazing, understanding and loving partner”. On Monday, she announced her engagement to Nomish Bhardwaj, an animation professional based in Los Angeles (US), on Instagram. Roopal Tyagi and Nomish Bhardwaj

Donning red and flaunting her simple yet elegant band, the actor reveals that the proposal happened in Goa in mid-2025. “It’s a city that is very special to both of us. We just love Goa—its vibes, its food, everything about it. The decision felt very calm and certain. We are extremely happy and excited to take a step forward and soon be together forever. What made the day special was that he feels the same way, too.” she shares.

Reflecting on how her ‘forever’ began, Roopal gushes, “We met through mutual friends close to two years ago, and it was an instant connection; the feeling was so very pure. The moment we met, we had this instant clarity, and we just knew that this is the person we had been waiting for.”

The actor, known for TV shows including Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Ranju Ki Betiyaan and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, is currently focused on preparing for her upcoming nuptials: “The wedding is scheduled for December 5, followed by a reception on December 8.” She is currently finalising logistics, outfits, and the venue to ensure both travelling families are comfortable for “an intimate affair”.

Ask if she will be moving to the US after the wedding, and Roopal clarifies, “I am currently in talks for an OTT project, so there are no immediate plans to move anywhere. It depends on how things move ahead with the show, and then we will decide what works best for both of us in near future as for now our focus is our big day set for next month."