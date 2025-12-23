Edit Profile
    Rupali Ganguly's mother dances to Shararat from Dhurandhar, leaves internet amazed: ‘Aunty ji you are a rockstar’

    In an Instagram video going viral, actor Rupali Ganguly's mom Rajani Ganguly shakes a leg to the chartbuster Shararat with son, choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

    Published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:00 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    The digital world stopped to smile today as a heartwarming video surfaced on Instagram, proving that age is truly just a number. Posted by choreographer Vijay Ganguly, the clip features his and actor Rupali Ganguly's mother Rajani, dancing to his chartbuster song Shararat from Dhurandhar.

    Rajani Ganguly with her children Rupali and Vijay
    Rajani Ganguly with her children Rupali and Vijay

    With a radiant smile and rhythmic precision, she kept pace with the beats, and fans were naturally left amazed by her energy in her 70s.

    Check out the video:

    Fans and colleagues flooded the comments, praising her for the infectious enthusiasm. Ayesha Khan, who is the original star of the song in the film, commented with two fire emojis, while actor Sandhya Mridul commented on Vijay's post, “WHOAAAAA! Now I see where you get it from.. love love love.. aunty namaste….”

    Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Priceless!!!!”, while singer Akriti Kakar added, “Ma maaaa hi hoti hai, what a star” Fans, too couldn't resist expressing their awe. One wrote, “Wish I could even do 1% of dance Aunty is doing here”, while another comment read, “star she is”.

    News/Htcity/Cinema/Rupali Ganguly's Mother Dances To Shararat From Dhurandhar, Leaves Internet Amazed: 'Aunty Ji You Are A Rockstar'
