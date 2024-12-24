Katchi Sera, Husn, Gulabi Saadi and Naadaniyan: Top 10 indie songs in 2024

The independent music scene in India has been pushing boundaries, with artists making waves with their songs, every year. From fresh sounds to compelling narratives, this year too, has seen an impressive array of tracks that have captured the hearts of music lovers nationwide. Here’s our curated list of the top 10 indie songs that have left a lasting impression. Sanju Rathod's Gulabi Sadi, Akshath Acharya's Nadaaniyan and KhullarG's Hmm were some of the most popular indie tracks in 2024.

10. Girls Night – Dot

Dot brings her signature charm and whimsical energy to Girls Night, a track celebrating friendship and fun. With playful lyrics and catchy rhythms, it’s the perfect song to brighten up any gathering. Dot’s growing fanbase has made her one of the most streamed indie artists, with millions of plays on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

9. Katchi Sera – Sai Abhyankkar

A soulful blend of dreamy melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Sai Abhyankkar’s Tamil song, titled Katchi Sera captures the essence of longing and hope. Its emotional depth has resonated with listeners, earning it significant streams and a spot on curated indie playlists.

8. Ve Haaniyaan – Danny Ft Avvy Sra

Ve Haaniyaan brings a refreshing Punjabi indie vibe. Danny and Avvy Sra combine their talents to deliver a song filled with raw emotion and memorable beats. The track has gained traction on platforms like Spotify, amassing thousands of streams.

7. Hmm – KhullarG

Hmm is a quirky, genre-defying track that mixes experimental sounds with thought-provoking lyrics. It’s a tune that’ll keep you humming along long after it’s over, and its unique style has drawn listeners to explore more of Khullar G’s work. One of its verses around girls from South Delhi went viral on Instagram as well.

6. Nu Delhi – Bloodywood

Bloodywood’s Nu Delhi is a powerful fusion of folk with headcrushing metal music. With its hard-hitting lyrics and high-energy instrumentation, the track speaks to socio-political issues while staying incredibly catchy. The band’s popularity has skyrocketed, with millions of streams globally and a strong presence on YouTube.

5. Husn – Anuv Jain

Known for his soothing voice, Anuv Jain’s Husn is a poetic exploration of love and beauty. The minimalist arrangement highlights the emotional depth of his lyrics. The song surpassed millions of streams, across platforms making it one of the most popular independent tracks released this year.

4. Savera – Iqlipse Nova X Anubha Bajaj

Savera is a collaboration that beautifully intertwines poetic lyrics with a hauntingly beautiful melody. Iqlipse Nova and Anubha Bajaj’s synergy makes this track unforgettable. It has been featured on popular indie playlists, driving its streaming numbers upward.

3. Sitaare – Shreya Baruah, Sukrit Srivastava, Bhawna Aggarwal

A celestial track that blends serene vocals and uplifting instrumentals, Sitaare feels like a journey through the stars. This trio has created a soundscape that’s both dreamy and empowering. The song’s growing popularity is evident from its inclusion in top indie music charts.

2. Gulabi Sadi – Sanju Rathod

Sanju Rathod’s Gulabi Sadi is a melodic masterpiece rooted in folk traditions. Its storytelling, coupled with Rathod’s evocative voice, paints vivid pictures of life and love. The track has been a favorite among folk and indie music lovers, earning consistent streams. Even celebrities latched on to the song and posted several reels made around the song.

1. Nadaaniyan – Akshath Acharya

Akshath Acharya’s Nadaaniyan is a genre-bending triumph that tops our list. With its innovative sound, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating arrangement, this track showcases why Indian indie music is a force to be reckoned with. It has garnered significant attention on social media, boosting its streaming numbers dramatically.

These songs not only highlight the diversity of Indian indie music but also demonstrate the incredible talent and creativity of our artists. Which one’s your favourite?