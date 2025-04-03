Saif Ali Khan calls Kareena ‘chhoti ladki’ in viral video, remembering the first time he saw her: ‘Bohot khoobsurat…’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the hottest and most madly in love couples of Tinsel Town. Their romance blossomed on set while they were shooting their 2008 film Tashan alongside Akshay Kumar. Before Tashan, Saif and Kareena had worked in Omkara (2006) together as well. But that was not the first time that Saif met his future wife. It was many years before that at Filmistan studios when Saif was shooting for a project and he came across a ‘chhoti ladki’ sitting outside a makeup room. Yes, that’s how Saif described Kareena in a throwback video which has now resurfaced on the internet. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Many years ago when the couple joined superstar host Shah Rukh Khan on his reality game show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?, Saif Ali Khan remembered the first time he laid eyes on his now wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the video which has now gone viral on social media, Saif shared, “Actually pehli baar jab maine unhe dekha tha, main Filmistan studios mein shooting kar raha tha. Ek chhoti ladki baithi thi makeup room ke bahar, deewar pe, akele baithi thi aise (mimicking) aur dekh rahi thi meri taraf.”

Saif went on to recall, “Maine poocha kisi se ki yeh kaun hai. Unhone kaha ki yeh Kareena Kapoor hai, Karisma Kapoor ki chhoti behen. Mujhe laga ki bohot khoobsurat hai aur mere khayal se tabse woh mujhe kaafi achhi lagi.” Back then, little did the two know that they would go on to give the country one of the most memorable real-life love stories that we have ever witnessed. They were brought together by destiny, as Bebo had said a few times after they started dating.

Today, Kareena and Saif have been happily married for 12 years and are proud parents to two beautiful sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. We wish them a forever of bliss!