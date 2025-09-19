Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda replaces Kiara Advani in Maddock horror comedy Shakti Shalini? Fans say ‘Yeh toh star…’

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, who began their journey in Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara this year, are currently two of the most loved celebrities of the country. The newcomers turned into overnight sensations when their debut film released, winning hearts across the nation with their soul-stirring chemistry and heart-wrenching performances as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra. The Saiyaara craze is far from over, but since the past few weeks fans have eagerly been waiting for Ahaan and Aneet to announce their next. Buzz suggests that Ahaan is currently gearing up for a YRF action film. Meanwhile, latest reports state that Aneet has replaced Kiara Advani, diving straight into Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s coveted roster.

Revealing how Aneet has already had her look test, the source went on to share, “Shakti Shalini is expected to begin towards the end of 2025. While the director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame) for the part. However, the final call on direction will be taken in a fortnight.”

Yes, you read that right. According to a report shared by Pinkvilla, Aneet Padda has managed to bag the lead role in Maddock’s next horror comedy film Shakti Shalini , which was earlier going to be headlined by Kiara Advani. A source was quoted saying, “Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara, and has decided to mount the next chapter of horror comedy universe on her.” For the uninitiated, Shakti Shalini has booked theatres for December 31, 2025.

Well, this news has left the internet divided. One ecstatic fan shared, “Happy for Aneet Sad for Kiara she has to face the effects of failure of War 2,” whereas another celebrated, “Aneet's rise in bollywood has to be studied.. she's just 22 years old and has a three film deal with yrf and she has entered one of the biggest horror franchise with maddock. Some people are born with all the luck in the world I guess!! She's literally god's favourite child. Even rashmika mandana feels like a step child now😂.” Another impressed fan shared, “Soooo happy for Aneet! Now I am finally getting back to being interested in Bollywood again fully - yeh toh star banegi.” However, some netizens have their reservations about Aneet. For instance, one internet user claimed, “I’m going to go out on s limb and say Aneet has limited acting capabilities and should not be doing spearheading movies at this point. She needs to do a few more of the hero heroine films before she does a solo one. I like the girl before any of you come to attack me,” whereas another wrote, “What???? Kiara would have better choice for this. Aneet is new, movie will be doomed. Established and popular actresses are unable to bring audiences in theatre, i doubt Aneet. Aneet should focus on love, romantic movies as of now. But let's see.”

Kiara, on the other hand, is currently busy enjoying life as a mother with her and Sidharth Malhotra’s newborn daughter.