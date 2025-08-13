Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s old dance video goes viral, fans call him ‘Next Ranbir Kapoor’; watch

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were not a part of Saiyaara’s promotions. However, their director Mohit Suri spoke at length about the two actors, who became overnight stars after the release of their debut film last month. In a particular interview, Mohit called Ahaan a TikToker, referring to his loud and energetic personality. The director also lauded Ahaan’s dancing skills, which could not be explored in Saiyaara as he played the role of an intense rockstar, madly in love. Well, an old dance video of the actor has now resurfaced on the internet, making his fans go gaga! Ahaan Panday old video

We first witnessed Ahaan Panday’s smooth as butter dance moves in videos shared from his sister and internet personality Alanna Panday’s wedding vlogs. The Saiyaara actor took social media by storm as he performed on Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song I Am the Best in front of King Khan himself. He also grooved on Saat Samundar Paar with his cousin Ananya Panday and uncle Chunky Panday. Well, in Ahaan’s new video, which was shot years before his Bollywood debut, the young actor is seen flaunting his killer dance moves as well as priceless expressions as he performs on Darshan Raval’s song Chogada from the 2018 film Loveyatri.

Well, netizens can’t get enough of Ahaan and the bundle of talent that he is! In the comment section of this viral video, one social media user shared, “This man really worked hard to be what he has become❤️🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Cutie pie he is 😍😍..all his hard work is paying off now ❤️❤️God bless him with unimaginable success ❤️❤️.” A netizen claimed, “Next ranbir kapoor,” whereas another internet user wrote, “Superstar is born 🔥🔥🔥.” A comment even read, “He came out of syllabus.”

Fans are currently waiting for Ahaan to announce his next film. Till then, there are several old videos on his fan pages giving us a glimpse of his many talents!