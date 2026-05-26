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Salman Khan fans angry as leaked video invades his privacy at home: ‘Isse ghatiya cheez kya hogi’

After a private video of actor Salman Khan eating dinner was leaked online, fans condemned the invasion of privacy.

Published on: May 26, 2026 01:31 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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In the social media age, protecting one's privacy is becoming tougher and crucial than ever. As a celebrity, it can become even harder. The latest case involving actor Salman Khan has crossed another line, this time, a celebrity has been captured living their life, inside their house.

Salman Khan

The video in question, which is a couple of seconds long, shows a tired Salman eating dinner with friends. The exact location is not identifiable. Someone clearly captures it discreetly, without any permission. Check out the video here:

Fans came out in hordes on social media to defend the star, condemning the video. One of the Instagram posts saw a comment, “Personal life hai uski.. ko marji wo kar sakta hai” Another fan wrote, “Eating at home is a normal human necessity. Why is this even a topic of discussion? Being a celebrity doesn't mean he has to starve.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Salman Khan fans angry as leaked video invades his privacy at home: ‘Isse ghatiya cheez kya hogi’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Salman Khan fans angry as leaked video invades his privacy at home: ‘Isse ghatiya cheez kya hogi’
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