Salman Khan fans angry as leaked video invades his privacy at home: ‘Isse ghatiya cheez kya hogi’

The video in question, which is a couple of seconds long, shows a tired Salman eating dinner with friends. The exact location is not identifiable. Someone clearly captures it discreetly, without any permission. Check out the video here:

In the social media age, protecting one's privacy is becoming tougher and crucial than ever. As a celebrity, it can become even harder. The latest case involving actor Salman Khan has crossed another line, this time, a celebrity has been captured living their life, inside their house.

Fans came out in hordes on social media to defend the star, condemning the video. One of the Instagram posts saw a comment, “Personal life hai uski.. ko marji wo kar sakta hai” Another fan wrote, “Eating at home is a normal human necessity. Why is this even a topic of discussion? Being a celebrity doesn't mean he has to starve.”

Others were even blunt while expressing their opinion, “Aise kisi ki video banana aur leak karna iss se ghatiya aur kya cheez hogi” Some tried to identify who shot it, “Ghar ka banda hai”

The actor is yet to react to this invasion of privacy.