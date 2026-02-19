Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan co-star Chitrangda Singh shares Salim Khan’s health update post procedure

On February 17, Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. After several speculations, a team of doctors from the hospital confirmed that Salim ji was brought in by his family physician and was treated for high blood pressure. The Sholay writer was put on ventilator and underwent a DSA procedure, post which he is now recovering. As fans eagerly wait for Salim ji to return home, Salman’s Battle of Galwan co-star Chitrangda Singh has shared an update on his health.

Before Salim Khan was hospitalised earlier this week, his son Salman Khan was busy gearing up for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan . On Valentine’s Day last weekend, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan released a romantic song from the film co-starring Chitrangda Singh, leaving social media in awe of their mesmerising chemistry. Well, during a recent chat with IANS, Chitrangda shared a health update about Salim ji. She stated, “He’s doing very well. I wish him all the best and good health.” This is great news for fans, who are praying for the Sholay writer’s speedy recovery.

On February 18, addressing the media in a news bulletin regarding Salim Khan’s hospitalisation, Dr Jalil Parkar shared, “Yesterday morning he (Salim Khan) was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, whose name is Dr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing him in the casualty and giving him some medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation and we took him to the ICU. He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high, for which we treated him and we had to put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now, the ventilator that was put was as a safeguard, so that he doesn’t worsen. So it was not that he was critical as you all have said on various channels.”