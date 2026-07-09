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Salman Yusuf Khan on freak accident that led to hand surgery: I slipped, fell 13 feet and broke my hand

Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuf Khan opens up on his recent injury, expressing gratitude for the wishes coming his way from fans and loved ones

Published on: Jul 09, 2026 05:53 PM IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Choreographer and actor Salman Yusuf Khan recently worried fans after sharing pictures from the hospital following hand surgery. He has now revealed what led to the accident. Speaking to us, Salman says the injury didn’t happen on a film set or during rehearsals, but during a family moment.

Salman Yusuf Khan (Photo: Instagram)
Salman Yusuf Khan (Photo: Instagram)

“It was a very clumsy thing. These days kids are so into gadgets, so I decided to teach my 10-year-old son how to fly a kite. We were on the terrace. I taught him, sent him back down, and then got excited and tried to fly the kite higher myself. I slipped, fell 13 feet, and broke my hand,” he recalls.

Salman is also grateful for the support he received after posting from the hospital. “I’m so overwhelmed by all the blessings, prayers and love I’ve received from everybody. It really humbles me and fills me with gratitude to know how genuinely people care. It’s been more than a decade since I started, and people still resonate with my work and show this kind of love. I truly believe I’m blessed,” he ends.

 
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