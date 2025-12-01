Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares beautiful wedding pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru, flaunts giant ring

Since last night, rumours had been doing the rounds suggesting that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was getting married to filmmaker and The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. Latter’s ex-wife Sshyamali De’s cryptic note, which read ‘desperate people do desperate things’, further intensified the reports. Confirming the news, HT City reported that Samantha and Raj did get married this morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre. It was an intimate wedding, with only 30 guests in attendance. Much to our delight, Samantha has now shared her beautiful wedding pictures, allowing fans to celebrate the big milestone in her life.

The wholesome photo dump shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins with Raj Nidimoru putting a giant ring on the actor’s finger at the temple. This is followed by the couple offering prayers and a close-up of Samantha holding on to her husband’s arm, flaunting her kite-shaped wedding ring, mangalsutra and bridal mehendi. Then there is a shot of the bride and groom taking blessings. The last photograph is of Raj and Samantha walking into their happily ever after, flashing big smiles. For her wedding day, the beautiful bride opted for a red saree, gold jewellery and white flowers in her hair, looking ethereal.

Along with her wedding pictures, Samantha shared, “🤍01.12.2025🤍.” Showering the newlyweds with love in the comment section below, one social media user shared, “BIGGGG CONGRATULATIONS SAM❤️❤️❤️GLOWINGGGG❤️❤️happyyyyy for you❤️❤️❤️ at divine place on beautiful day! Wishing you lifetime of happiness ❤️,” whereas another fan wrote: “Congratulations Sam 🥹♥️♥️♥️ You both look sooo adorable together ♥️♥️.” A netizen shared, “You deserve all the happiness and only love darling….❤️🥹🧿,” whereas a comment read, “Awww the sareee😍😍😍the every detailing omg😍😍😍CUTESTTTT SAMM.”

Before finding love again in Raj, Samantha was married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. But the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Chay tied the knot with actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj, on the other hand, got divorced from Sshyamali in 2022.

As Raj and Samantha begin a new chapter in their lives, we wish them all the love and happiness!