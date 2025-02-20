Samay Raina gets emotional about India's Got Latent controversy: ‘Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera’

Comedian Samay Raina, spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, during his standup comedy show in Canada. A fan named Shubham Dutta took to Facebook to share his experience, describing how Raina, despite the visible stress he was under, kept the audience engaged with his humour. Later, Dutta deleted the post, but it was widely shared by others. Samay Raina was performing in Canada recently.

Recounting his experience, Dutta wrote, "For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? ‘Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees,’".

He continued, "For the first time, I saw about seven hundred so-called 'degenerate' members of today’s generation cheering for him, while he stood there, tears in his eyes, just before starting his set."

During the show, Raina joked about the ongoing controversy: "Iss show pe bahut mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahot funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab Beerbiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai (There will be many moments in this show where you might think I could say something really funny, but in those moments, just remember BeerBiceps, brother)."

Raina wrapped up his performance with a poignant line, saying, "Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am the time)."

For the uninitiated, on India’s Got Latent's latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia made a ‘joke’ that did not go down well with viewers. A formal complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija and the show's organisers. The complaint is against abusive language being used and obscene remarks made on women for popularity and financial benefit.