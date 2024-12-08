Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjana Sanghi to go the Hollywood way? Actor answers

ByRishabh Suri
Dec 08, 2024 10:42 AM IST

When approached for confirmation, Sanjana Sanghi acknowledged her extended stay in the West but kept details under wraps.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is ready to set her sights on Hollywood. The 28-year-old star has been spending significant time in the United States, a fact evident in her Instagram updates. When approached for confirmation, Sanghi acknowledged her extended stay in the West but kept details under wraps. “Yes, I have been spending a colossal amount of time in the West. There are some things underway, but it’s still in the early stages,” she reveals, adding, “I don’t want to say anything prematurely. New beginnings are underway, which we will talk about when the time is right.”

Sanjana Sanghi
Sanjana Sanghi

Also read: Teachers Day 2024| Sanjana Sanghi says ‘school was the best time of my life, thanks to my principal Lata Vaidyanathan'

The actor, who rose to fame with her acclaimed performance in Dil Bechara (2020), shared that her recent visit to the US included attending a film festival: “The more you meet filmmakers there, the more you realise it’s all about telling amazing stories. Cultural immersion brings people from different parts of the world together, leading to so much potential.”

Sanghi, who has also appeared in Kadak Singh (2023) and Dhak Dhak (2023), points to the transformative impact of digital platforms in connecting filmmakers and audiences globally. “When I mention Dil Bechara, people know exactly what I’m talking about because it’s accessible to them now,” she explains.

Reflecting on how the industry has evolved, she concludes, “Everything really changed after OTT became big. It’s up to us to make the most of that.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On