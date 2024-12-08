Sanjana Sanghi to go the Hollywood way? Actor answers

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is ready to set her sights on Hollywood. The 28-year-old star has been spending significant time in the United States, a fact evident in her Instagram updates. When approached for confirmation, Sanghi acknowledged her extended stay in the West but kept details under wraps. “Yes, I have been spending a colossal amount of time in the West. There are some things underway, but it’s still in the early stages,” she reveals, adding, “I don’t want to say anything prematurely. New beginnings are underway, which we will talk about when the time is right.” Sanjana Sanghi

The actor, who rose to fame with her acclaimed performance in Dil Bechara (2020), shared that her recent visit to the US included attending a film festival: “The more you meet filmmakers there, the more you realise it’s all about telling amazing stories. Cultural immersion brings people from different parts of the world together, leading to so much potential.”

Sanghi, who has also appeared in Kadak Singh (2023) and Dhak Dhak (2023), points to the transformative impact of digital platforms in connecting filmmakers and audiences globally. “When I mention Dil Bechara, people know exactly what I’m talking about because it’s accessible to them now,” she explains.

Reflecting on how the industry has evolved, she concludes, “Everything really changed after OTT became big. It’s up to us to make the most of that.”