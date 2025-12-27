Sanjay Dutt’s surprise collab with AP Dhillon sends the crowd in a frenzy

Mumbai witnessed a spectacular close to the concert season this year on Friday as singer-rapper AP Dhillon delivered a power-packed performance as part of his One of One tour. The highlight of the evening was a surprise on-stage appearance by actor Sanjay Dutt, whose unexpected collaboration with AP sent the crowd into a frenzy and quickly became the most talked-about moment. Soon after, actor Tara Sutaria joined AP on stage for Thodi Si Daaru, drawing loud cheers from fans. Sanjay Dutt makes a surprise entry on AP Dhillon's One On One Tour As Sanjay walked on stage during Old Money (The Brownprint, 2024), AP introduced him to the audience, saying, “Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man.” The crowd erupted as the two shared a warm moment. In a gesture of respect, AP was also seen touching Sanjay’s feet on stage. Visibly moved, Sanjay returned the affection, telling the audience, “Yeh mera chhota bhai hai (he is my younger brother)… Punjabi munda… Thank you.”

The bond between Sanjay and AP is not new. In 2024, the two collaborated on the music video Old Money, which was well received by fans. The audience erupted, celebrating the rare and unexpected collab of contemporary music and iconic cinema. The moment carried both nostalgia and novelty. Another highlight was Tara joining AP on stage. The duo shared a lighthearted moment, with AP hugging her and planting a kiss on her cheek, much to the crowd’s delight. The venue quickly transformed into a sea of voices as fans grooved, jumped, and danced along, turning each performance by AP into a shared celebration rather than just a concert. Backed by longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon, AP Dhillon delivered a well-paced and dynamic setlist that featured his chart-topping anthems such as Excuses, Insane, Summer High, With You, and Desires, alongside newer fan favourites including Hitmen, Afsos, STFU, Without Me, and Thodi Si Daaru. Each track was met with thunderous applause, with several moments where the artist stepped back and let the audience take over, turning the songs into collective anthems.

Ap Dhillon with Tara Sutaria