Sanjay Kapoor reveals he wants to remake Khel Khel Mein with daughter Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has had two releases in 2024 till now with Merry Christmas and Murder Mubarak. While the former was directed by Sriram Raghavan, the murder mystery was helmed by director Homi Adajania. And the actor informs that he wanted to work with both these filmmakers as a producer first before turning an actor for them. Sanjay Kapoor wants to remake Khel Khel Mein with daughter Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay possesses the rights of the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan. In 2012, Sanjay had said that the following year, he will be taking Khel Khel Mein remake on floors as a producer with fresh faces in the lead, but that didn’t happen. Now, that his daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also entered Bollywood, will he be casting her for the remake? “If I am going to make it today, I will obviously make it with Shanaya,” he responds.

The actor also reveals who his directorial choices were. “Sriram and Homi were coincidentally my first choices to direct Khel Khel Mein remake, but it didn’t work out as they didn’t want to do a remake. But fortunately, I got to work with them as an actor,” he shares.

While he is not sure when, Sanjay does insist that he will make the remake. “Right now, I am very busy with my work as an actor, but I will definitely make the film. It’s a very close film to my heart. I remember that when I got the rights of the film, Chintu (late Rishi Kapoor) told me that he and Neetu will do a cameo whenever I remake the film. So, whenever I make it, I will miss Chintu, but I will make sure Neetu is still in it,” he ends.