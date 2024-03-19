Shanaya Kapoor's cut-out style is the perfect summer precursor!

Making the case for early summer fashion, Shanaya Kapoor rocks this white dress with dramatic flower cut-outs that she teamed with an oversized shirt in the same hue. The Bollywood actor took her white-spiration look further with a matching bag. We love the easy-breezy look that fits right into summer soirees. To balance things out, Shanaya chose to go with light pink nails and a peach lip colour that went perfectly with her brown tresses. Shanaya Kapoor goes white hot with her full flower cut-out midi(Instagram)

Tips to make the style yours

White is definitely the hot season’s favourite choice. It’s about being effortlessly chic while also going from day to evening. The colour can be worn so many ways. And having eyelets or cut-outs only adds to the understated glam. Opt for the classy look in everything from linen and cotton co-ords to tops with bishop sleeves, halter-neck and bodycon dresses as well as pantsuits. We suggest you keep the make-up neutral in the day and perhaps slip on a slim belt. Add on a few metal chains, winged black eyeliner and a red or maroon lipstick to add drama to your look post sunset. Slip on pair of metallic heels and you're set!