Santosh actor Sunita Rajwar on film being picked as UK's official entry for Oscars: It's a gift for me from the universe

Actor Sunita Rajwar says Santosh being picked as UK's official entry for the Oscars under the Best International Feature film category is a "gift from the universe to me." "Yeh toh chappar phaad ke milne wali baat hai," she exclaims. A still from the film Santosh

The 54-year-old is thrilled at the recognition she is getting from the industry. “Besides the fact that the film is exceptional, I have a good and interesting role... And it feels great that along with Sandhya (Suri, director) and the main lead, Shahana (Goswami, actor), my name is also being mentioned,” she gushes, adding, “I’ve done so much work in the industry in the last 24 years, but I’ve never seen this happen to anyone. It feels like a dream.”

Prod further, and Rajwar says that she has been stereotyped in the industry. Known for her supporting roles in films like Kedarnath (2018), Bala (2019), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), Stree 2 and web series Gullak, Rajwar confesses, “I’ve said no to so many projects of late because everyone has been approaching me to play a character similar to Bittu ki mummy (her character in Gullak). Amid all of this, to get such a great news is amazing. What more than the film going to the Oscar for an artiste!”

The film, set in Uttar Pradesh, revolves around a newly widowed housewife taking up her late husband’s job as a police constable and getting involved in the investigation of a young Dalit girl’s murder. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section.

Ask her if she’s concerned about its release in India, and the actor shares, “The film is too real. A lot of films face problems ahead of their release in India. At times, even the audience takes time to accept certain kind of films. We all appreciate how Hollywood and Iranian films are so real, how they shoot and make a film etc. But when it comes to (our own films), we are very judgmental... Luckily now, OTT par kabhi kabhi films release ho jaati hain. I would like for Santosh to get a release in India so that people watch a good film and see all our hard work.”

On how she plans to celebrate the the achievement and she says, “This is a big moment for us all and we have are fingers crossed. We hope to win it." "Abhi woh dhuk dhuk si hai result aane tak. We will celebrate once the trophy is home," she wraps up.