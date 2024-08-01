Sanya Malhotra: I look best when I style myself

Hailing from Delhi and working in Mumbai, actor Sanya Malhotra admits that the two cities have had a huge influence on her fashion sense. “I have a very bipolar sense of fashion. I am a Delhi girl, so there, I like to dress up, do make up and be proper even if I am stepping out for five minutes. In Mumbai, I become much more relaxed and easy going with my fashion sense,” she shares, adding that her friends from Delhi got a huge shock seeing her clothes in Mumbai. “They’d be like ‘oh, you look very simple’, and that too with a negative connotation. I did the biggest sin when I wore chappals to Khan Market in Delhi. Now, I am much more aware, I know what I like to wear, but I am still trying to find my personal style,” she says. Sanya Malhotra dazzles in a coral-hued lehenga inspired by the forests of Vrindavan, designed by Sunita Rathi. This stunning piece blends art deco with elegant peacock motifs, featuring intricate hand embroidery and appliqué work for modern brides. The ensemble is complemented by jewellery from Gems and Jewels Palace, Jodhpur(Vidhi Godha)

Actor Sanya Malhotra shines in a co-ord set from Moledro that features a hand-embroidered cowl-neck blouse. Paired with fluid pants adorned with floral motifs, the ensemble is sure to make a statement at after-parties. The look has been accessorised with a diamond necklace set in gold from CaratLane for timeless allure (Vidhi Godha)

The actor insists that “fashion gives you the opportunity to express yourself in a different way”, and she had been “missing that for a long time”. Malhotra asserts that her off-screen persona differs from her real personality and even her audience acknowledges that: “People don’t recognise me if I go out with straight hair. There are so many actors in Bollywood who look almost the same in all their characters, and I think they are doing the right thing as there is a recall value to it. But I can’t do that.”

The actor cuts an elegant figure in a black dress crafted in silk from Anita Dongre, paired with a jacket featuring tropical motifs in zardozi and French knots. She is sporting rings and bangles from Tvisha Jewlz by Himanshu Khunteta. Anita Dongre is participating in the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend on August 3 and 4 at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi(Vidhi Godha)

While for many actors their characters might influence their style in real life, for the 32-year-old, it’s the reverse. “I used to get my own clothes on set for Badhaai Ho (2018), and that I keep doing whenever I want to add a personal touch to my characters. In the start of my career, I was invited to an event and I didn’t have money to afford a stylist. So, I wore something out of my closet, and I got good ratings for it. I wear my own clothes for events, and I don’t mind repeating clothes. I look the best when I style myself,” she says.

The actor looks radiant in a long, yellow anarkali dress from W. It features intricate chikankari embroidery with chanderi and georgette drape, which makes it a perfect occasion piece. Her look has been styled with enchanting chandelier Lucknow earrings with basra pearls and Burmese spinals from Gems & Jewels Palace, Jodhpur. The jeweller is participating in the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend on August 3 and 4 at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi(Vidhi Godha)

Ask her how her roles have established her as an actor first and Malhotra says, “I always wanted to become an actor. My intention was never to become a star, so I am not running behind a title.” Early on in her journey, the actor has led films from the front, be it Pagglait (2021) or Kathal (2023), and Malhotra insists that it gave her a lot of confidence. “I didn’t believe in myself when I signed Pagglait and I actually didn’t want to do it as I didn’t have the confidence to pull it off. I told my team that we should meet Guneet (Monga, producer) and say no. But the kind of confidence Guneet and Umesh (Shukla, director) sir had in me, I thought of giving it a try. I am glad I did it as that success gave me a lot of confidence to pick up films like Kathal and Mrs.”

Sanya looks resplendent in a coral-hued Sunita Rathi lehenga, inspired by the forests of Vrindavan. A fusion of art deco and peacock motifs, along hand kadhai and appliqué work beautifully come together to create a sophisticated piece for modern brides. The look has been paired with a jadau necklace with rubies, diamonds and white and gold enamel from Gems & Jewels Palace, Jodhpur. The jeweller will be part of the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend on August 3 and 4 at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi(Vidhi Godha)

Creative Director and Producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Stylist: Anshika Verma

Styling Assistant: Tanisha Bhatia

Talent Coordination: Monika Rawal Kukreja

Photos: Vidhi Godha

Hair and Makeup: Natasha Mathias Dsouza

Hair and Makeup Assistant: Janvi Shau

Production: Akash Bhatnagar, Zahera Kayanat, resham pasan and Yashasvi Pandey

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Artist Reputation Management Company: Raindrop Media