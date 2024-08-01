Sanya Malhotra: I look best when I style myself
In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Sanya Malhotra opens up on how Delhi and Mumbai have shaped her fashion sense and leading films like Mrs
Hailing from Delhi and working in Mumbai, actor Sanya Malhotra admits that the two cities have had a huge influence on her fashion sense. “I have a very bipolar sense of fashion. I am a Delhi girl, so there, I like to dress up, do make up and be proper even if I am stepping out for five minutes. In Mumbai, I become much more relaxed and easy going with my fashion sense,” she shares, adding that her friends from Delhi got a huge shock seeing her clothes in Mumbai. “They’d be like ‘oh, you look very simple’, and that too with a negative connotation. I did the biggest sin when I wore chappals to Khan Market in Delhi. Now, I am much more aware, I know what I like to wear, but I am still trying to find my personal style,” she says.
The actor insists that “fashion gives you the opportunity to express yourself in a different way”, and she had been “missing that for a long time”. Malhotra asserts that her off-screen persona differs from her real personality and even her audience acknowledges that: “People don’t recognise me if I go out with straight hair. There are so many actors in Bollywood who look almost the same in all their characters, and I think they are doing the right thing as there is a recall value to it. But I can’t do that.”
While for many actors their characters might influence their style in real life, for the 32-year-old, it’s the reverse. “I used to get my own clothes on set for Badhaai Ho (2018), and that I keep doing whenever I want to add a personal touch to my characters. In the start of my career, I was invited to an event and I didn’t have money to afford a stylist. So, I wore something out of my closet, and I got good ratings for it. I wear my own clothes for events, and I don’t mind repeating clothes. I look the best when I style myself,” she says.
Ask her how her roles have established her as an actor first and Malhotra says, “I always wanted to become an actor. My intention was never to become a star, so I am not running behind a title.” Early on in her journey, the actor has led films from the front, be it Pagglait (2021) or Kathal (2023), and Malhotra insists that it gave her a lot of confidence. “I didn’t believe in myself when I signed Pagglait and I actually didn’t want to do it as I didn’t have the confidence to pull it off. I told my team that we should meet Guneet (Monga, producer) and say no. But the kind of confidence Guneet and Umesh (Shukla, director) sir had in me, I thought of giving it a try. I am glad I did it as that success gave me a lot of confidence to pick up films like Kathal and Mrs.”
Creative Director and Producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag
Stylist: Anshika Verma
Styling Assistant: Tanisha Bhatia
Talent Coordination: Monika Rawal Kukreja
Photos: Vidhi Godha
Hair and Makeup: Natasha Mathias Dsouza
Hair and Makeup Assistant: Janvi Shau
Production: Akash Bhatnagar, Zahera Kayanat, resham pasan and Yashasvi Pandey
Location: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai
Artist Reputation Management Company: Raindrop Media
