Sanya Malhotra wins Best Actress Award at NYIFF: I’m confident things are looking good for Mrs to release in India

Actor Sanya Malhotra is super elated and “grateful” as she recently bagged the Best Actress award for her role in the film Mrs. at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). “I had just woken up when I saw the message from my producer and director, so I slept through it. It was a great start to the morning. I immediately shared it with my team and family at 7 in the morning,” quips the actor. Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Mrs

Stating that she was “just so excited and happy for the film” for having been recognised at an international platform, Malhotra adds, “It hasn’t released in India yet, and now, I am confident that things are looking good for its release in our country.”

Mrs, the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen sees Malhotra portrays the role of a simple, married girl, who explores her identity while handling the kitchen. “When I look back, I feel very appreciated for the character I played. It is very close to my heart. I fell in love with the story. I love playing such characters on screen where there are no boundaries, and it when I was shooting for this one, I could see that. I was completely living the life of my character, and experiencing what she was going through,” the 32-year-old recounts.

Asked if getting international accolades translates into getting more and diverse work back home in India and the actor says it doesn’t make much of a difference for an actor to bag different roles from what they’re already getting. “But, these awards definitely speak a lot for the film. It will hopefully be released in India soon, so this gives a validation and a confidence boost. It feels great to get this award, but at the end of the day, my goal would be the audience watching the film and liking it,” she states.

From playing a young independent girl in Badhaai Ho to a policewoman in Kathal, Malhotra’;s career trajectory so far boasts of some greats parts, and she is glad she has never been trapped in any box till date.

“I feel very lucky that I have always gotten different kinds of roles and opportunities that excite me as an actor. I want to try everything that is out there. I have never done an out and out physical comedy, like going all out. I also want to do a dance film which I have never done,” says Malhotra, who is trained in contemporary and ballet dance forms.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, and she calls the journey in the Hindi film industry an “amazing” one so far. “It is something that I imagined myself doing, it is definitely a work of manifestation. I feel very fulfilled and grateful as an actor to be a part of the industry. Last year was amazing with Kathal, Jawan, and Sam Bahadur. I am just very grateful and happy!” she concludes.