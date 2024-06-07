Butter yellow: Sanya Malhotra, Sabrina Carpenter, Jodie Turner-Smith dressed in summer's hottest colour

Summer is all about warm days spent frolicking in the sun, maybe going to the beach or reading in a park, wearing sundresses and sunnies to keep the glare out. So, it is no surprise that one of the colours of the spring and summer seasons is butter yellow - a pastel colour that seems almost synonymous with summer. Sanya Malhotra (Instagram)

From nails to hair accessories and even home decor, butter yellow is being spotted everywhere. And clothes are one of the most popular modes of sporting this appetising hue. The colour, a wearable middle between beige and sunny yellow, screams soft feminine. Whether as a dress, top or skirt, butter yellow is a versatile colour that can instantly brighten up any outfit.

Throwing it back to the past

Sabrina Carpenter(Instagram)

Still grappling with this colour, think of actor Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson wearing the iconic yellow dress with a plunging back featuring a criss-cross detail, from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003). Taking heavy inspiration from this character, singer Sabrina Carpenter, for her 25th birthday party recently, wore a vintage Caché yellow mini dress with a similar back detail. She completed the look with yellow tie-up heels, which tied in with her sequined straps.

Pastel panache

Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux (Instagram)

F1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend, TikToker Alexandra Saint Mleux were spotted together at the Monte-Carlo Masters men’s doubles final recently. Taking inspiration from the French countryside, Mleux’s pastel halterneck midi was granny-chic with tiny flower prints. She accessorised her look with nude tie-up block heels and a clutch, black sunnies and a tiny pendant with matching earrings.

Printed flair

Sanya Malhotra (Instagram)

Wearing a printed butter yellow flared midi dress with a crossed back from Auraya Fashion, actor Sanya Malhotra looked like a ray of sunshine. She paired it with yellow pointed slingback heels, gold and pearl earrings and gold rings. On the other hand, actor Kritika Kamra jumped on the trend and wore a yellow lace body-hugging strappy dress. The actor also chose to incorporate the viral latte makeup with soft brown lipstick and a wash of smoky brown eye makeup.

Co-ord(inated) fun!

Jodie Turner-Smith (Instagram)

Daring to bare, actor-model Jodie Turner-Smith flashed her toned abs in a Burberry buttery yellow sequined co-ord set at the Met Gala 2024 after parties. The risky outfit was tactfully held together with yellow laces that could be tied up on the side. She placed a fuzzy jacket on her shoulders and carried a coffee brown ombre handbag from the brand HEVƎN.