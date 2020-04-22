e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanya Malhotra reveals her mother wants her to finish postgraduation during lockdown

Sanya Malhotra reveals her mother wants her to finish postgraduation during lockdown

Sanya Malhotra reveals how her mother has always wanted her to complete her postgraduation. The actor has a graduate degree and says she believes that is enough.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanya Malhotra says her parents want her to postgraduation.
Sanya Malhotra says her parents want her to postgraduation.
         

Actor Sanya Malhotra has impressed one and all with her acting prowess and has quite a few films in her kitty. However, her parents are not impressed, not yet at least. Sanya has revealed that her mom always wanted her to complete her postgraduation and that has not changed despite her having created a place for herself in Bollywood.

Sanya told Pinkvilla in an interview, “My father was very chill with it, my mother took some time. Only, recently, I was telling someone that my mother has a takya kalam (catchphrase), where she keep referring to the film, Ta Ra Rum Pum. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji hadn’t studied much and then their career hits a roadblock. So, she always used to tell me to do my masters and then move to Mumbai and do whatever I want. But after graduation, I told myself that I’ve studied enough, now I really want to things that really make me happy.”

Also read: Giorgia Andriani shaves boyfriend Arbaaz Khan to beat lockdown boredom, asks if it’s ‘being a barber or being barbaric’

“My mother used to call me everyday after moving to Mumbai and would tell me to take up this course or join some distance learning course and to please do my Masters, but, yeah...I didn’t do it. And those suggestions haven’t stopped till now. Even under quarantine, she told me to join an online class and complete my studies. Regardless ofwhat happens, whatever you become, what you may do, your parents won’t stop suggesting things to you,” she added.

The actor who made her foray in films with Aamir Khan’s Dangal where she played wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s (Aamir) daughter. She was soon seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Pataakha. Recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Photograph, Sanya has completed three of her upcoming films - Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news