Sanya Malhotra reveals her mother wants her to finish postgraduation during lockdown

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:42 IST

Actor Sanya Malhotra has impressed one and all with her acting prowess and has quite a few films in her kitty. However, her parents are not impressed, not yet at least. Sanya has revealed that her mom always wanted her to complete her postgraduation and that has not changed despite her having created a place for herself in Bollywood.

Sanya told Pinkvilla in an interview, “My father was very chill with it, my mother took some time. Only, recently, I was telling someone that my mother has a takya kalam (catchphrase), where she keep referring to the film, Ta Ra Rum Pum. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji hadn’t studied much and then their career hits a roadblock. So, she always used to tell me to do my masters and then move to Mumbai and do whatever I want. But after graduation, I told myself that I’ve studied enough, now I really want to things that really make me happy.”

“My mother used to call me everyday after moving to Mumbai and would tell me to take up this course or join some distance learning course and to please do my Masters, but, yeah...I didn’t do it. And those suggestions haven’t stopped till now. Even under quarantine, she told me to join an online class and complete my studies. Regardless ofwhat happens, whatever you become, what you may do, your parents won’t stop suggesting things to you,” she added.

The actor who made her foray in films with Aamir Khan’s Dangal where she played wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s (Aamir) daughter. She was soon seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Pataakha. Recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Photograph, Sanya has completed three of her upcoming films - Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait.

