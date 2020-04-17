Watch: Sanya Malhotra leads Bollywood in JLo challenge, Hina Khan belly dances to Genda Phool

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:36 IST

With the country in lockdown till May 3 at least, a number of Bollywood celebrities are sharing their dance videos on Instagram to entertain their fans. From Sanya Malhotra to Mithila Palkar, many took up Jennifer Lopez’s dance challenge, in which they recreate their favourite parts of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February this year.

“Hehe did the #jlosuperbowlchallenge. #quarantinemademedoit also, nominees are tagged. Choreography by @parrisgoebel,” Sanya wrote on Instagram, as she shared a video of herself acing JLo’s moves.

Mithila wrote in her Instagram post that she picked up the steps from YouTube. “Dared to do the #jlosuperbowlchallenge ! Growing up, I always learnt dance by watching videos on Youtube. I watched them a few million times until I could fairly emulate the steps (and until @swaradance came into my life to actually teach me!). Last evening, after many years, I spent my time learning this choreography on Youtube. It felt so rejuvenating! @parrisgoebel X @jlo,” she wrote, sharing a video of her challenge.

Sandeepa Dhar was amazed by Jennifer’s ability to pull off the complex moves in stilettoes, and wrote, “So, came across the #jlosuperbowlchallenge . Can’t believe @jlo did this in heels while I barely managed to do it in sneakers. Learning choreography via a video clip, pausing, slowing it down took me back to my school days coz back then that’s how I used to copy & learn dance styles. For all u dance lovers , try it at home & share ur versions with me coz sharing is fun. Choreography by @parrisgoebel #stayhomeanddance.”

Meanwhile, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her belly dancing to Badshah’s new single Genda Phool.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor wipes table clean in new video, shares important message

Nora Fatehi also took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself doing a new routine that she picked up. “Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work .. so here it goes. #quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more