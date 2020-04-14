Madhuri Dixit teaches Kathak moves to son Arin, it ends in a hearty laugh. Watch video

bollywood

She ruled Bollywood with her beauty, infectious smile and unbelievable dancing skills, and now, Madhuri Dixit is using her talent to uplift the mood amid lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Days after announcing free online dance classes, Madhuri has now shared a video where she is seen teaching the moves to her son, Arin.

In the video, Madhuri’s young son Arin is seen playing the tabla while she is standing beside him, practising some Kathak footwork. Towards the end of the video, we see the 17-year-old standing beside Madhuri and trying to match her steps as she guides him. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote on Instagram, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri.” The video ends with Madhuri having a hearty laugh.

Madhuri’s post got much love from Bollywood celebs. Mouni Roy was quick to drop heart emojis on the post while the post garnered more than 3.9 lakh likes in less than an hour.

Recently, Madhuri had also shared a cute video where she could be seen cuddling her pooch, Carmelo. She has her ghungroos on as she shares an adorable moment with the pooch. Madhuri captioned it as “The one who’s always by my side, my favourite dancing partner ... My mellow Carmelo”.

Last week, Madhuri conducted a Twitter chat where she talked about her iconic song Ek Do Teen. ““The hookstep became so popular at that time. I was shocked to know that people used to demand the song to be replayed in the theatres before the movie could continue & fling money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back many memories,” she had tweeted.

