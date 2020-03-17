Madhuri Dixit’s sweet birthday wish for son Arin: ‘Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has posted a picture with son Arin and wished him happy birthday with an emotional message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. In the image the dancing diva shared online, she is seen standing with her son who is wearing a white tshirt. Madhuri looks gorgeous as usual in a pastel coloured dress.

“Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, Happy Birthday Arin,” she wrote along with the picture.

Madhuri married Dr Sriram Nene in 1999. She returned to India in 2011 with her family -- husband Sriram and children Arin Nene and Raayan Nene (now 17 and 15 respectively) .

Talking about her kids being followed by the paps, Madhuri had told Hindustan Times in an interview,“We are like any other normal family and thus, have managed to keep a low profile with my kids in the media. Fans also understand that for me some things are private and they will always be that way and they respect that. I don’t have to put every waking day of my life on social media. But for me, it is keeping in touch with them, letting them know what’s happening.”

Madhuri was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank, which proved to be a box office dud. The film featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

