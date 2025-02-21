'He's so pookie-coded': Mrs. fame Kanwaljit Singh gives fans the redemption they need with hilarious parody video

Mrs. was a tough watch. That being said, it is a very important film. But besides from being made with a jarringly real narrative, what is truly heartening is the fact that majority of the audience have been receiving it as such. Now while Sanya Malhotra is gaining all the much-deserved applause for her breakout role, somebody else, who played their character a little too convincingly — owing to his decades of experience in front of the camera — is receiving all the brickbats. We're of course talking about veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who essayed the mundanely despicable role of 'papa ji', the overbearing, demanding father-in-law to Sanya's Richa, reeking of patriarchal codes. Kanwaljit Singh's Mrs. parody video is winning the internet and for all the right reasons

Well the veteran actor in a heartening move, has set the record straight with his parody video where he gender-switches the roles in question. In the posted video, Kanwaljit can be seen in the kitchen arranging a plate of food as he proudly speaks about having attempted "mummy ki recipe". He serves up the plate to 'beta',Rishika in this case, granddaughter of Kathak dancer Sitara Devi, who just saunters in, in her pajamas, not even looking up at him. Kanwaljit stands there with a proud smile on his face, waiting for her feedback and all she mutters is how there's less salt in the food. Kanwaljit's face drops and he walks away, while 'beta' also casually asks him to make chai. This, for those yet to watch the film, serves as the core premise of the movie.

Ah, sweet revenge and fans of the film agree.

"Play a role so good… that people actually start hating you…. He was so convincing in the movie…", "He is sooooo pookie coded", "He has acted so well that he has to act to save himself from that hate", "I have watched the Malyalam and Tamil version but man I hated Papa Ji so much in the Hindi version", "So reel bad guy is real life pookie uncle? Achha hai!" and "Genuine wholesomeness" summed up the general sentiment for fans.

Separately, film lead Sanya had made her way to the HT office late last month in lieu of promoting Mrs. The actor had spoken about what drew her in to the script, also candidly sharing their many experiences on set as they brought the narrative together.

Coming back to the film, Mrs. is currently available for streaming on OTT.