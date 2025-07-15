Sara Ali Khan is proud of her work in Metro In Dino, like she was for Kedarnath: ‘I don't have the crutch of abs’

When Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan began her journey in Bollywood with Kedarnath (2018), fans were blown away by her natural, raw and convincing performance. She was like a breath of fresh air, which left audiences with extremely high expectations. Over the years, Sara portrayed several characters. Some won hearts, whereas others didn’t strike the right chord. But her performance in Kedarnath continued to be one of her best. This year, Sara once again left netizens in awe almost like she did 7 years ago, with Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The actor has now revealed the one similarity between the two films. Sara Ali Khan with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and a BTS click from Metro In Dino

In a chat with ETimes, Sara Ali Khan shared that she’s proud of herself today, much like she was when Kedarnath released. The young actor explained, “I'm about to say something that I haven't said in a long time, which is that I am really proud of myself. And the last time I probably felt this way was Kedarnath. And I'm being honest. Like, it is the kind of film that I don't have the crutch of glamour, I don't have the crutch of abs, I don't have Chaka Chak to break into, I don't have any of that, I'm not using my bubbly personality, I'm not using my loud voice, I'm not using a rhyming session, there are no knock-knocks happening. The only knock-knock that you're hoping doesn't happen is from the British, because then you're hung.”

Apart from her majestic debut, a big reason why Kedarnath won hearts was Sara’s cute chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film marked one of his most heart-wrenching performances and continues to be a memorable one for fans. Up next, after romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino, Sara is all set to join Ayushmann Khurrana in a spy comedy film.

We wish Sara Ali Khan all the best!