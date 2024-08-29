Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Twitter Review: Villain SJ Suryah outshines Nani; fans say ‘Without SJ Surya movie ZERO’

2023 was a splendid year for Telugu star Nani, who gave audiences not one but two super hit films. First, he made the audiences go gaga over his unmatchable swag in Dasara. Then he left a lasting impact on fans with his heartwarming performance in Hi Nanna. Nani has now begun 2024 with a blockbuster release— Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The vigilante action thriller film, helmed by Vivek Athreya, arrived in theatres today and received rave reviews from the first-day audience. Well, a majority of these fans have all agreed on one point— SJ Suryah is the star of the show. Nani and SJ Suryah in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

In his most expensive film till date, Nani plays the role of Surya who fights against corrupt police inspector R. Dayanand portrayed by SJ Suryah. Their face off has been lauded by several fans, but it seems like the antagonist has managed to outshine the lead hero this time. Applauding SJ Suryah’s mindboggling performance, one social media user tweeted: “#SaripodhaaSanivaaram - #SJSuryah the show steller❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥The man literally saved the movie, with his strong Screen presence & unique performance👏”, whereas another fan shared, “Very Flat, Lengthy, Just Okay (Avg). No single wow moment in 2nd half. Screenply 👎 Without SJ Surya movie “ZERO”. Positivies: SJ Surya, Priyanka, Nani.”

Showering praises on SJ Suryah’s versatility, another internet user who caught the film’s first day show shared, “SJ Surya can play similar roles and deliver similar performances in 100 films and still manage to impress you...Such a gifted actor 🙌🙌🙌.” Meanwhile, a Twitter review read: “Asusual Neat performance by Nani. But it was SJ Surya who stole the show with his one liners. Decent performances by everyone. Superb Cinematography and Stunts.Bejoy's score is the biggest strength of this film. Zero emotional connect. Superb 1st half. Average 2nd half..”

Also starring Priyanka Mohan along with Abhirami and Aditi Balan, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks Nani’s 31st film in the lead role. After reading these Twitter reviews shared by fans, are you planning to book your tickets this weekend?