Sean Diddy Combs files a defamation case against accuser for $50M over false allegations of celebrity sex tapes

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, her attorney Ariel Mitchell, and Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of NewsNation. According to a report in People magazine, the lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York on January 22, alleges that the defendants fabricated and disseminated false claims against Combs for financial gain, causing significant harm to his reputation and undermining his legal standing. Combs’ legal team also accuses NewsNation of broadcasting the allegations without conducting proper fact-checking or seeking comment from his representatives, further exacerbating the damage to his reputation and his right to a fair trial. Sean Diddy combs has filed a $50 million lawsuit.

The 55-year-old musician is currently detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has denied all accusations.

The lawsuit states that Burgess falsely claimed to possess videos showing Combs involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors. These allegations were reportedly shared with multiple media outlets, including NewsNation. Combs’ attorneys argue that these claims are either deliberate falsehoods or reckless misrepresentations, pointing out that such tapes do not exist. Burgess also allegedly claimed that Kim Porter—Combs’ ex-partner and mother of his four children who passed away in 2018—had provided her with the alleged videos and a memoir. Combs’ legal team has categorically denied these claims, stating that Burgess has no connection to Combs or his family, and the memoir in question is “fake” and “offensive.” Combs’ children and representatives previously refuted the memoir before it was removed.

The lawsuit also targets attorney Ariel Mitchell, accusing her of filing multiple lawsuits against Combs, including one involving an adult entertainer alleging sex trafficking. Despite not serving these lawsuits, Mitchell has allegedly discussed them extensively in media appearances, including on NewsNation and Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. In one NewsNation segment aired in September, Mitchell reportedly claimed that videos of Combs in compromising situations were circulating in Hollywood and suggested that hidden cameras were used in his home to record people without their knowledge. Combs’ legal team argues that these allegations are unfounded and that NewsNation amplified them without evidence, further damaging his reputation.

The complaint alleges that the defendants have profited from their false claims. Burgess allegedly earned money from the fake memoir, while Mitchell garnered media attention by promoting the accusations. NewsNation is accused of capitalising on the controversy to boost viewership. Combs’ attorneys assert that these actions were deliberate and aimed at damaging his reputation, poisoning public perception, and depriving him of a fair trial.

Combs is seeking damages of at least $50 million, including punitive compensation, and has demanded a jury trial. In response to the lawsuit, Mitchell stated, "This is a pathetic ploy to silence victims and those who advocate for them. Diddy has time to sue but refuses to address the lawsuits already filed against him. I look forward to countersuing." Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolff, countered, stating, “These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth. This complaint is a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”