Sean Diddy Combs hit with new sex trafficking charges before May trial

With American musician Sean Diddy Combs' federal trial set for next month, prosecutors have filed an updated indictment adding more serious accusations — specifically new counts of sex trafficking and transporting individuals for prostitution. Initially, Sean was facing as many as three federal charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for illicit purposes. But the latest filing builds on the case further, intensifying the legal battle ahead. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (AFP)

Earlier this year, in January, authorities submitted a broader indictment that brought in two more women as alleged victims and pushed the timeline of Combs’ alleged criminal behavior back by four years. According to Variety, in the new 17-page document, the government now claims that from roughly 2021 to 2024, sean was involved in sex trafficking activities involving a woman identified as Victim-2.

Prosecutors assert that Sean “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, and maintained Victim-2,” further alleging he “attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused Victim-2, to engage in commercial sex acts.” They also charge him with transporting Victim-2 and other sex workers across state and international lines “with intent that the individuals engage in prostitution.”

In response, a representative for Sean told Variety, “These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

Sean remains in custody in New York City as he awaits his trial, which is tentatively slated to begin on May 5. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which were first filed in September 2024. On the civil front, Sean has seen some recent wins. Just this week, a judge dismissed one case after a Jane Doe chose to remain anonymous, and in another case last week, five charges were thrown out, though four still stand.