Shaan on facing social media trolling: Samjhane se behtar khud samajh jao

Singer Shaan Mukherji has been a part of the music industry for decades and while he has worked in the past in the world of no social media, today he enjoys being a part of the medium. However, he has had his fair share of not-so pleasant experiences. Self-admittedly, he realises that many in the current generation know him for his Instagram live where he responded to an abuse. But he still don’t hold any regrets even after being subjected to trolling on the medium.

“I enjoy this whole new medium and I feel it’s a great way to directly connect with the your audience. It’s a good time pass and I don’t take it very seriously,” he says, adding, “You’ll always get that one odd person who’s going to send some negative comment and earlier, it would have affected me a little bit. I would like to clarify because sometimes they hold the wrong end of something and say something, but then later, with time, I realised there’s no point even doing that. Samjhane se behtar hai khud samajh jao. I appreciate all the good comments and ignore the bad.”

Shaan Mukherji recently composed a song Ankhiyaan which featured singer Babul Supriyo’s return to Hindi music after over 7 years. Ask him if he feels the composer in him doesn’t get as much recognition as the singer does and he responds, “The composing part was not to prove anything, but it’s just that we all have phases in our career and at the end of the day, you want to sing. So I thought I will compose my own songs as for any singer, the best thing is to be busy behind a mic. It doesn’t matter uske baad kya hota hai. So I just wanted to stay busy, stay in my music and not keep worrying about when that phone will ring and some composer will call me to sing for them. So, the composing was more so I could create the Shan music label to put my compositions out and fulfil my creativity.”

He adds, “There are listeners for all kinds of music and at the end of the day, you want to make music that appeals to you first and then you have to hope and believe that others will enjoy too.”