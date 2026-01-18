AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Hariharan pay a musical tribute to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan at Haazri

The night began with AR Rahman taking to the stage, remembering his guru and giving the evening a Sufi touch. Along with his group, Rahman performed some of the most soulful songs like Mann Kunto Maula, Deewana Deewana from Tere Ishk Mein, Chaap Tilak, Khwaja Mere Khwaja, Kun Faya Kun and Piya Haji Ali, leaving the crowd in a trance.

The impact that the late music legend, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan left on Indian music, echoes till date even after five years of his passing. On his fifth death anniversary on January 17, his family kept their annual tradition alive of celebrating his legacy in the way he expressed himself, through music. And this time, the celebration was even bigger as four of his disciples, AR Rahman , Sonu Nigam , Shaan and Hariharan , got together to enthral the crowd in Jio World Garden in Mumbai and pay homage to the legacy the veteran left behind.

Taking the baton from there, Shaan came on stage next and started his setlist with Main Hoon Don. He opened up on the impact that Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan left on him and the teachings he gave him over the course of their time together. He also sang a rendition of his guru's ghazal, Chale Aao, giving the audience a musical treat. Shaan performed his popular film tracks like Daastan-e-Om Shanti Om, Deewangi Deewangi, Chaand Sifarish, Dus Bahane and Jabse Tere Naina. He also showed his dance moves along the way before giving the audience a medley they cherished through the night of Chaar Kadam and Jaane Tu Ya Jane Na.

The evening got a further hint of ’90s nostalgia as Hariharan took the stage next and opened with a ghazal, Itni Shamma Ko Jalaye Hai Mera Dil Tanha. He then mesmerised the crowd with his classics like Roza, Baahon Ke Darmiyan, Yaadein and Tu Hi Re. He got a roaring applause from the audience when he showcased his vocal range live with Nahin Saamne Tu as he left them spellbound.

Sonu Nigam gave the night a perfect closure as he began on a lighthearted note with Shehzada. He even teased the crowd as he started singing Main Shayar Toh Nahin, after the initial music of Main Agar Kahoon played, before breaking into the song from Om Shanti Om. He then sang his hit from last year Pardesiya before giving a homage to the men at the border with Sandese Aate Hain. Wrapping up the night, he left the crowd with a soulful end with Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan received a befitting tribute for his legacy by these four legends coming together as Mumbai slept off with the echoes of his musical legacy ringing in their ears.