Starry start to 2026: Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sanam Band and Zakir Khan to perform in Lucknow
Along with Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sanam Band and Zakir Khan, talks are in final stage for performance of Canada-based singer Karan Aujla in Lucknow.
From singer Sonu Nigam to Sunidhi Chauhan, comedian Zakir Khan to Badal Sharma and celebrated plays, Lucknow is set to witness a host of performing acts in the first quarter of 2026.
The event calendar is set to heat up further, with singer Karan Aujla expecting to schedule the state capital in March and Vishal Mishra too expected to perform once again in his hometown.
Singers lead from the front
After Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati, Sonu will be performing in the state capital with the concluding show of his Deewana Mujh Sa Nahi tour on February 14. The show has been curated by Fever FM, and the venue is yet to be announced.
Bharat Ahuja of Buzztown Events informs, “We are on the final stage of fixing Canada-based singer and rapper Karan Aujla’s tour in Lucknow between March mid-Apri first week. We hope by next week we will be able to float the show if all goes well.”
Singers Jasbir Jassi, Sanam Band, and Sunidhi Chauhan are also scheduled to perform in the city.
Time for some comedy and play
Zakir Khan recently performed his Papa Yaar tour in Lucknow, featuring his signature blend of comedy, poetry, and heartfelt storytelling. The comedian will be in Lucknow on January 8 at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan 2026 and on February 7 as well. Artistes Badal Sharma, Rajat Sood, and Devesh Dixit will also perform in the city.
Actors Shekhar Suman and Geetika Tyagi will perform Sahir Ludhyanvi and Amrita Pritam’s story in the play Ek Mulaqaat on March 15, whereas Gopal Sinha’s musical drama Sahir Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar will be staged on January 16 at UP Sangeet Natak Academy.
Shows lined-up:
- Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar tour on January 8 at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan.
- Yaari Jaam with Sanam Band on January 18 at The Palms Golf Club.
- Sonu Nigam’s Deewana Tera Tour curated by Fever FM on February 14. Venue to be announced.
- Sunidhi Chauhan’s I Am Home India Tour on March 7. Venue to be announced.
- Play Ek Mulaqaat starring Shekhar Suman and Geetika Tyagi on March 15 at Sant Gadge Auditorium of UP Sangeet Natak Academy.
- Jasbir Jassi’s Jashn-e-Punjab on January 11, 2026. Venue to be announced.
- Gopal Sinha directoral play Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar based Sahir Ludhianvi’s life on January 16 at UP Sangeet Natak Academy.
- Shashank Sonkar’s stand up show at MB Club on January 4.
- Badal Sharma’s comedy act on March 7 at Lucknow Events Club
- Stand-up artist Rajat Sood’s Live India Tour on January 17 at Lucknow Events Club, Gomti Nagar.
- Devesh Dixit’s Khuli Kitab on January 18, 2026 at Paras Inn, Indira Nagar.
Cancellations, a challenge!
A host of frontline shows have been cancelled in Lucknow due to low sales of tickets and some due to permission issues as well. The shows of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, singers Zubin Nautiyal, Seedhe Maut, and Piyush Mishra have been cancelled, and the upcoming show of Satinder Sartaaj met the same fate.
Repertwahr Festival founder Bhoopesh Rai says, “The city has a limited audience that spends on performing art events, so they are very choosy in buying tickets and are price sensitive too. Here we have a culture of jugaad and pass—people till the last moment try to get a free ticket.” Another organiser says, “Organisers won’t hold events if they don’t get minimum tickets sold. So, if the trend is not in their favour, they cancel the floated event to save from losses. There have also been instances of not getting permission approval, like Bassi’s show and some at a city malls.”