Starry start to 2026: Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sanam Band and Zakir Khan to perform in Lucknow

The event calendar is set to heat up further, with singer Karan Aujla expecting to schedule the state capital in March and Vishal Mishra too expected to perform once again in his hometown.

From singer Sonu Nigam to Sunidhi Chauhan , comedian Zakir Khan to Badal Sharma and celebrated plays, Lucknow is set to witness a host of performing acts in the first quarter of 2026.

Singers lead from the front After Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati, Sonu will be performing in the state capital with the concluding show of his Deewana Mujh Sa Nahi tour on February 14. The show has been curated by Fever FM, and the venue is yet to be announced.

Bharat Ahuja of Buzztown Events informs, “We are on the final stage of fixing Canada-based singer and rapper Karan Aujla’s tour in Lucknow between March mid-Apri first week. We hope by next week we will be able to float the show if all goes well.”

Singers Jasbir Jassi, Sanam Band, and Sunidhi Chauhan are also scheduled to perform in the city.

Time for some comedy and play Zakir Khan recently performed his Papa Yaar tour in Lucknow, featuring his signature blend of comedy, poetry, and heartfelt storytelling. The comedian will be in Lucknow on January 8 at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan 2026 and on February 7 as well. Artistes Badal Sharma, Rajat Sood, and Devesh Dixit will also perform in the city.

Actors Shekhar Suman and Geetika Tyagi will perform Sahir Ludhyanvi and Amrita Pritam’s story in the play Ek Mulaqaat on March 15, whereas Gopal Sinha’s musical drama Sahir Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar will be staged on January 16 at UP Sangeet Natak Academy.