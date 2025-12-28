Sunidhi Chauhan dances with Sanya Malhotra at her Delhi concert, internet finds her Taylor Swift coded

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan brought her I Am Home India Tour to Delhi on Saturday and left the audience surprised by inviting actor Sanya Malhotra on stage for a special performance together. The moment is setting the internet abuzz, with many social media users drawing comparisons between Sanya’s outfit and Taylor Swift’s look from her Eras Tour. Sunidhi Chauhan performed in Delhi on Saturday.

Sunidhi Chauhan performs with Sanya Malhotra

On Saturday, Sunidhi performed in Delhi on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). Several videos from the concert have surfaced on social media, but one clip in particular is grabbing widespread attention.

The clip shows Sanya, in blue outfit, joining Sunidhi, who is seen wearing a purple outfit, on stage to perform together. They were seen grooving to their hit number Aankh.

As the video made its way online, several social media users shared their excitement on Reddit, praising how well the duo danced. Many also noted that Sanya’s outfit reminded them of Taylor Swift’s blue ensemble from one of her appearances during The Eras Tour.

One wrote, “WHAT IS THIS ELITE SHOW DELHI HAS GOTTEN???????? I AM SO JEALOUS”, with another sharing, “Why are the comments so mellow?? How can ya'll keep calm seeing someone like her sing and then dance the way she does?? And sanya with her? Damn.”

“This color looks amazing on sanya,” one wrote, with one sharing, “I went today for this, insane concert, crazy energy, banger songs and MY GOD THE QUEEN REMAINS UNDEFEATED. She was supposed to perform for 2 hours, ended up performing for atleast 3.5 instead and ek bhi baar energy kam nahi hui. And Sanya’s entry and the entire Aankh segment was absolutely amazing.”

One wrote, “They luk like sisters”, with one commenting, “I was there tonight!! Sunidhi’s energy is as astonishing as it looks in reels, and Sanya’s appearance was such a great surprise! Sunidhi just took a 5-7min break for an outfit change and this woman DELIVEREDDDDD hits after hits with minimal breaks.”

“Omg Sanya is such an amazing dancer, some moves she’s doing better than the background dancer as well,” one shared. Another wrote, “CURLY BADDIES!”

“Thankfully she wasn’t asked to tone her dancing down here. Love both of them! Supremely skilled,” one wrote, with another writing, “Both Sunidhi and Sanya danced amazingly and look beautiful!”.

One posted, “Is it just me or does Sanya's dress look similar to this?”, with one sharing, “Sanya's outfit resembles with the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Midnights bodysuit!!! Sanya looking great btw!”

“Sanya is wearing taylor swift eras tour outfit dupe!! Wow,” one shared. Another wrote, “Two beautiful girls rocking and just doing what they are best at.”

About Sunidhi’s tour

Sunidhi kicked off her highly anticipated I Am Home India Tour in Mumbai on Christmas eve at the NESCO Centre. During her gig in Mumbai, Alisha Chinai made a surprise appearance as she joined Sunidhi on stage. Alisha even took to Instagram to share her excitement about playing on stage alongside Sunidhi. “A Surprise Xmas Guest Appearance … with the Powerhouse Sunidhi Chauhan…She rocked the house with her Mindblowing performance !!! Will always cherish this Moment n her n all her Love Love you," she wrote. After Mumbai and Delhi, Sunidhi will travel to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata with her tour.

Sunidhi is one of India’s most iconic voices, with more than 50 million records sold worldwide and numerous prestigious awards to her name. She began her career at just 13, rising to instant fame with the hit Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the film Mast. Sunidhi is known for hits like Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi, Dhoom Machale, and Beedi, among many others.