Preview 2026: From Karan Aujla to Calvin Harris, Delhi-NCR is booked and busy

With 2026 kicking off, Delhi-NCR is set to turn into one big dance floor. From Karan Aujla and Sunidhi Chauhan to Calvin Harris’ India debut, the concert scene is heating up fast. Here’s your sneak peek at the Q1 music calendar.
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is yet again planning to rock Delhi’s music lovers with his chart-topping hits at JLN Stadium on February 28.
The magnetic Shreya Ghoshal is all set to enchant the crowd at the NSIC Exhibition Ground on January 11.
Grammy-winning Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is set to make his India debut this year and will be performing at Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram on April 19.
Singer Anuv Jain will kick off his Dastakhat India Tour in Delhi on January 16, captivating fans with his melodies.
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar will have the audience spellbound with her magic on strings at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on February 7.
American alternative-folk band The Lumineers are all set to bring their hits to the stage at HUDA Grounds, Gurugram on February 1.