Preview 2026: From Karan Aujla to Calvin Harris, Delhi-NCR is booked and busy

With 2026 kicking off, Delhi-NCR is set to turn into one big dance floor. From Karan Aujla and Sunidhi Chauhan to Calvin Harris’ India debut, the concert scene is heating up fast. Here’s your sneak peek at the Q1 music calendar. Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal, Anoushka Shankar and Calvin Harris are some of the music artistes who will take to stage in Delhi-NCR in 2026. (Photos: Instagram and Facebook)

Karan Aujla will be returning to Delhi in February.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is yet again planning to rock Delhi’s music lovers with his chart-topping hits at JLN Stadium on February 28.

Shreya Ghoshal will perform in Delhi in January.

The magnetic Shreya Ghoshal is all set to enchant the crowd at the NSIC Exhibition Ground on January 11.

DJ Calvin Harris will make his India debut this year and will be performing in Gurugram in April.

Grammy-winning Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is set to make his India debut this year and will be performing at Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram on April 19.

Anuv Jain will be performing in the Capital in January.

Singer Anuv Jain will kick off his Dastakhat India Tour in Delhi on January 16, captivating fans with his melodies.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar will be performing in Delhi in February.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar will have the audience spellbound with her magic on strings at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on February 7.

American alternative-folk band The Lumineers will perform in Gurugram in February.